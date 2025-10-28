Daon Launches Industry-Leading Mobile Driver’s License Support, Powered by MATTR’s Verifiable Credential Infrastructure

mDL data request confirmation from the Daon IDV workflow.

New collaboration unlocks interoperable, privacy-respecting digital identity verification capabilities powered by biometrics and verifiable credentials.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daon®, The Digital Identity Trust Company, today announced the launch of industry-leading support for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) within its biometric identity assurance platform. Powered by a new collaboration with MATTR, a leader in digital trust infrastructure, the capability allows governments, enterprises, and service providers to verify trusted identity data securely, both online and in person, while giving individuals full control over their personal information.

The news comes as mDLs are gaining momentum worldwide, with mDLs from 20 states already TSA-approved for identification at airports. Another 12% of states, including Washington D.C., are actively working toward launching their mDL programs. In total, more than half of the US population now live in a state where an mDL is either active or in development. The UK has also announced that mDLs will be among the first digital documents made available in its upcoming digital wallet scheme, set to launch later this year.

Aside from verifying an individual’s right to drive a vehicle, mDLs have emerged as one of the most secure and convenient ways for users to verify their age and identity both in-person and online, helping to combat fraud. In cooperation with MATTR, Daon has now incorporated mDLs into its digital identity verification processes as a real alternative to physical IDs. Both government agencies and private enterprises will now have a practical way to integrate mDLs into their existing onboarding, access, and compliance processes, meeting the needs of their customers who are early adopters.

The new Daon-MATTR framework enables the real-time, issuance and cryptographically verified acceptance of mDLs and other verifiable credentials in full compliance with international standards. By combining Daon’s proven biometric authentication with MATTR’s credentialing technologies, it delivers a secure, interoperable, and privacy-preserving identity ecosystem that works across jurisdictions and sectors.

“The introduction of mDLs is transforming how we prove who we are, combining convenience, control, and high assurance,” said Tom Grissen, CEO, at Daon. “This new capability puts Daon at the forefront of that transformation. By integrating MATTR’s verifiable credential infrastructure with our globally recognized digital identity verification solution and advanced biometric technology, we’re giving our customers a seamless way to issue mDL-based credentials and accept mDL data in any scenario, with the same level of security and user privacy we embed into all of our solutions.”

Key outcomes include:

• Issue and accept new and future digital credentials anywhere without rebuilding their existing onboarding or verification processes.

• Bridge identity systems across borders through adherence to global open standards that ensure interoperability and long-term compatibility.

• Protect personal privacy by design, with selective disclosure allowing individuals to share only what’s required for each interaction.

• Deliver seamless, secure user experiences by combining Daon’s biometric trust layer with MATTR’s cryptographic credential verification.

“Digital trust only scales when it’s simple, open, and privacy-first,” said Claire Barber, CEO at MATTR. “Together with Daon, we’re enabling the confident issuance and acceptance of mobile credentials anywhere, empowering governments and businesses to offer secure, standards-aligned experiences that respect individual control.”

The framework will conform to global personal identification standards such as ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7. By combining Daon’s proven biometric verification with MATTR’s technologies and capabilities, including credential issuance and in-person and remote verification, the solution provides a future-proof blueprint for how biometrics and verifiable credentials can work together.

“Our mission has always been to make digital trust universal,” added Grissen. “By uniting biometric assurance with open-standard credentials, we’re bridging the gap between physical and digital identity, and setting a new benchmark for interoperability and trust.”

About Daon

Daon, The Digital Identity Trust Company, delivers fraud-resistant, low-friction digital identity solutions that support onboarding and authentication at every trust point across the customer lifecycle. With industry-leading, cross-channel, biometric identity verification and multi-factor authentication, Daon enables its clients to empower each customer with a single, secure digital identity that balances maximum fraud prevention with ease of use. Delivered on robust, AI-powered platforms designed to counter even the most sophisticated AI-driven fraud, Daon’s innovative, privacy-first solutions eliminate key threat vectors and help ensure regulatory compliance while allowing businesses to offer a seamless, accessible customer experience that increases satisfaction and lowers costs. That is why Daon is trusted by global leaders in financial services, telecommunications, travel & hospitality, the public sector, and more to process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions each day. Learn more at www.daon.com.

About MATTR

MATTR builds foundational digital trust infrastructure for the modern world. Its credentialing technology enables people and organisations to share trusted information securely and privately, empowering new forms of confident, privacy-preserving digital interactions anywhere.

