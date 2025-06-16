One-Year Since Launch of   New York Mobile ID

Governor Kathy Hochul today marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of New York Mobile ID (MiD), a highly secure digital version of a state-issued driver license, learner permit or ID on a smartphone or tablet. To date, more than 245,869 New Yorkers have completed the enrollment process for the MiD.

“We are just at the start of this exciting advancement in digital identity security, and New York is proud to be one of the states leading the way,” Governor Hochul said. “As more and more New Yorkers embrace the MiD and more states across the country launch similar digital options, there will be many more ways to use your MiD.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “DMV is pleased to offer New Yorkers a simple and secure way to access their driver license, learner permit or non-driver ID directly on their mobile device. The MiD holder’s personal information and privacy are protected, and businesses also benefit by having a convenient, contactless, and highly secure method for verifying identity and age.”

Designed for New Yorkers’ convenience and security, the MiD is available for free to IOS and Android users, and use is completely voluntary. Anyone with a valid, state-issued driver license, learner permit or non-driver ID can download the secure Mobile ID app through Google Play or the App Store.

MiD is accepted at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints at participating airports across the country, including all terminals at LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy, Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse Hancock, and Stewart International airports, allowing New Yorkers to verify their identity easily and securely for airport security screening.

Last fall, the state Liquor Authority issued an advisory to the state’s bars, restaurants and other liquor-license holders that MiD is an acceptable form of ID for age verification. The state’s largest associations representing the bar and restaurant industries now support their members utilizing the technology. Businesses can become MiD verifiers by downloading a free or paid verifier app to any smartphone or tablet. They can visit the DMV webpage on Mobile ID for businesses and organizations to learn more.

MiD is not a picture of the user’s driver license. It can only be authenticated through an encrypted connection with a verifier device and does not require the user to hand over their phone to anyone. When using the app, the user taps “share ID” to generate a QR code containing no personal data that can be scanned by the verifier, establishing the encrypted connection between the devices.

The user is asked to consent to sharing the information being requested by the verifier, and consent is required every time they use their Mobile ID. The verifier receives only the information the user consented to share, along with a message on their device that the MiD is verified.

For added protection, Mobile ID can only be unlocked by the user’s FaceID, TouchID or PIN, even if someone accesses the user’s unlocked phone. If the user’s phone is lost or stolen, their Mobile ID becomes invalid as soon as they add MiD to a new device. Mobile ID cannot be used to track a user’s location.

Currently, nearly 20 states have launched a mobile ID and many more are in the process of developing one. Nationally, more than five million people hold a mobile ID.

For more information about MiD, visit the DMV website or follow NYS DMV online at Facebook, X , and Instagram.