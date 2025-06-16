Chesapeake Foot and Ankle Institute Releases In-Depth Report on Ankle Sprains

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chesapeake Foot and Ankle Institute (CFAI), a leading podiatry clinic in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia , has released a new educational report titled “Can a Podiatrist Help with Sprained Ankles?” The report offers a comprehensive look at one of the most frequently occurring lower-limb injuries: the ankle sprain.Ankle sprains account for an estimated 2 million injuries each year in the United States alone. Despite their prevalence, many individuals downplay the severity of sprains and delay seeking appropriate treatment. The newly published report from CFAI aims to change that by raising awareness about the importance of prompt, professional care — particularly from ankle sprain podiatry specialists trained in lower extremity biomechanics.“Ankle sprains can happen in different ways,” said Dr. Shruti A. Patel, MS, DPM, AACFAS, the report’s author and founder of CFAI. “If you play sports where you run, jump, and change direction fast, like basketball or in tennis, you are more likely to sprain your ankle. Our goal with this report is to help patients understand how sprains happen, and how a podiatrist can help in your treatment.”Key Takeaways from the Report:The report breaks down how sprains occur, from overstretched ligaments due to sudden twists, to more serious tears resulting from high-impact activities or missteps on uneven surfaces.Contrary to common belief, symptoms like persistent swelling, bruising, and difficulty bearing weight could indicate more than a mild injury. The report stresses that even a Grade I sprain (the least severe type) can benefit from professional evaluation.Dr. Patel outlines how podiatrists are uniquely equipped to treat ankle sprains. With specialized training in the foot and ankle’s complex structure, podiatrists offer diagnostic imaging, physical therapy referrals, custom orthotics, and even surgical options if necessary.The report also includes practical strategies for recovery and prevention — from strengthening exercises to footwear recommendations, and when to return to physical activity after an injury.A Community Resource for Injury EducationCFAI’s new report reflects its ongoing commitment to patient education and proactive care.While urgent care clinics often offer initial treatment for sprains, the Institute encourages follow-up care with a podiatrist for long-term joint health.“Ankle sprains may be common, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore them,” said Dr. Patel. “With the right diagnosis and care, you can heal properly and reduce your risk of a future ankle injury.”The report is now available online at the clinic’s website. Those interested in knowing more are encouraged to visit the podiatry clinic’s location in Tysons Corner, Vienna, Virginia

