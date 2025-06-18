CYduct Diagnostics Granted Patent for Precision Medicine-Based Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Test

Breakthrough Innovation Aims to Enable the Earliest Possible Detection of Breast Cancer

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCPK: CYDX), a leader in women’s health and precision medicine, today announced that it has been granted a U.S. patent for its proprietary breast cancer risk assessment test. This groundbreaking diagnostic technology is designed to identify breast cancer risk at its earliest stages, representing a significant advancement in the early detection and prevention of one of the world’s deadliest diseases.

The newly patented test utilizes a precision medicine-based approach, leveraging targeted biomarkers and advanced automated ELISA technology to detect subtle biological changes in noninvasively collected patient samples. By identifying risk indicators before traditional imaging methods can detect the disease, CYduct’s innovation has the potential to transform the standard of care for millions of women globally.

“This patent marks a major milestone in our mission to bring more effective, accessible, and proactive breast cancer health tools to the forefront of women’s healthcare,” said Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer at CYduct Diagnostics. “By moving risk assessment and diagnosis further upstream, we empower women and their physicians with critical knowledge—potentially years before traditional methods would detect a problem.”

Breast cancer continues to affect more than 2.5 million women each year worldwide, with survival rates closely tied to how early the disease is diagnosed. CYduct’s patented test aims to close the critical gap in early detection, offering a noninvasive, data-driven tool that prioritizes accuracy, reproducibility, and personalized risk evaluation.

This innovation builds on CYduct’s broader research initiatives, including an ongoing study supported by the Dr. Susan Love Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Tower Cancer Research Foundation. The study explores targeted biomarker combinations to further refine early detection strategies and reduce the need for aggressive, late-stage treatments.

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductDX.com

