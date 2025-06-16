MAX PAWN LUXURY ARRIVES IN MIAMI BEACH WITH A SPLASH OF STYLE

Max Pawn Luxury Miami Max Pawn Luxury Logo

First Location Outside of Nevada Offers Pre-Loved Luxury Handbags, Jewelry, Watches, Shoes and Sneakers in Miami Beach Starting Today

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury resale leader Max Pawn Luxury has officially opened its first East Coast location today, right in the heart of Miami Beach at 1452 Washington Boulevard. With a well-earned reputation for top-quality, designer goods that are tested for authenticity, Max Pawn Luxury brings its signature style from Las Vegas straight to South Florida’s fashion-savvy shoppers.

Known as a go-to destination for pre-loved treasures and rare, hard-to-find pieces, Max Pawn Luxury first made waves in Las Vegas back in 2008. Since then, it has expanded to three Las Vegas locations, a thriving online store, and nationwide shipping — and now, Miami Beach.

“We’re beyond excited to bring the Max Pawn Luxury experience to Miami Beach,” said Michael Mack, President of Max Pawn Luxury. “From beachgoers to trendsetters, locals to visitors, we’re here to offer an incredible selection of pre-loved luxury fashion paired with exceptional service. It’s a privilege to join the vibrant Miami Beach community.”

Max Pawn Luxury President Michael Mack has been called the “Birkin Matchmaker” by the New York Post, and has been featured in publications including Modern Luxury, Yahoo Lifestyle, Martha Stewart Living, and more. His eye for quality has earned the trust of fashion-forward elite shoppers from Las Vegas to Dubai.

Whether you’re a local fashionista or just visiting the Magic City, Max Pawn Luxury invites you to explore a world of designer style with a Miami twist at 1452 Washington Boulevard from 10am-8pm daily. Guests are invited to buy and sell in-store at the new location, and online at MaxPawn.com.

We know real: Stop by Max Pawn Luxury and discover your next statement piece today!

Brand Disclaimer:

All items are pre-owned; trademarks are owned by their respective brand owners. No brand owner endorses or has any association and/or affiliation with Max Pawn Luxury.

ABOUT MAX PAWN LUXURY: Founded in Las Vegas in 2008 as a premier luxury reseller, Max Pawn Luxury specializes in buying and selling luxury goods including designer handbags, fine jewelry and watches, coveted and collectable sneakers, and more. Led by fourth-generation pawnbroker Michael Mack, Max Pawn Luxury offers an award-winning, personalized experience to every guest with goods tested for authenticity and backed by a satisfaction guarantee. Follow Max Pawn Luxury on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for merchandise and event updates and MaxPawn.com to shop online. Visit Max Pawn Luxury in-store in Las Vegas and Miami Beach.

