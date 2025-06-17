BWC Terminals Earns VPP Star Certification for Grays Harbor Facility

BWC Terminals Logo

This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who prioritize safety and maintain a healthy workplace for all our employees and key stakeholders...” — Adam Smith, CEO, BWC Terminals

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BWC Terminals (BWC) has received the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star certification from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for its Grays Harbor facility in Hoquiam, Washington. BWC’s Texas City, Texas location also earned the prestigious acknowledgement in 2016.The Star certification is the highest level of recognition within OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program . It acknowledges workplaces that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in preventing and controlling occupational safety and health hazards. VPP Star sites have implemented and continuously improved effective safety and health management systems, resulting in injury and illness rates below the national average.The VPP certification process is rigorous and thorough, involving detailed evaluations and on-site audits by OSHA experts, along with extensive employee surveys to ensure a strong safety-first culture. VPP participants are re-evaluated every three to five years to remain in the program.BWC’s Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) policy is fundamental to the sustainability of the company’s operations. Its systems, policies, and procedures address both routine and emergency situations to effectively manage risks, threats, and incidents. Safety is integrated into the company culture through ongoing training and the empowerment of employees, and it is reinforced by management to achieve industry-leading results.Said BWC Terminals CEO Adam Smith, "We are incredibly proud to receive the VPP Star certification for our Grays Harbor facility. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who prioritize safety and maintain a healthy workplace for all our employees and key stakeholders across every aspect of our operations.”BWC’s successful VPP Star certification underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to safety. In the last month alone, BWC received two other safety accolades, including the national AEU Safety Award and the International Liquid Terminals Association Safety Excellence Award.# # #About BWC TerminalsBWC Terminal Holdings LLC (“BWC Terminals” or “BWC”), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a premier provider of bulk liquid storage and logistics services to manufacturers, refiners, producers, and distributors of bulk liquids in North America. The company consists of 22 sites with more than 20 million barrels of storage capacity. The BWC Terminals facilities are equipped to store a wide range of renewable fuels, agriculture, specialty chemicals, food grade, and petroleum-based products. Additional information about BWC Terminals is available at www.bwcterminals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.