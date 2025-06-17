WFG'S VOLLY LAUNCHES NETWORK CONNECTIONS TO STRENGTHEN AND MAXIMIZE LOAN OFFICER AND REAL ESTATE AGENT PARTNERSHIPS

15 Years of Putting You First. Because your success has always been our greatest milestone. Providing dynamic technology and marketing services for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders for more than 20 years.

New solution simplifies co-branded marketing and lead capture, while boosting lender-Realtor® relationships.

Volly Network Connections empowers lenders to take a more strategic role in the home-selling process, engage earlier, deliver greater value, and build lasting relationships with real estate partners.” — Katharine Loveland, SVP and General Manager, Volly

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) , a national provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services, announced today that its subsidiary Volly has launched Network Connections, a powerful new component within its marketing suite that empowers mortgage loan officers to seamlessly and proactively collaborate with and support their real estate agent network on each new listing. Volly Network Connections alerts loan officers of connected partner real estate listings in real time, allows them to view all of their partners’ current listings, enables them to create co-branded property websites with embedded lead capture forms, and generates personalized listing flyers for them within seconds. The platform also integrates lender-specific pricing on each property site in real-time. A built-in dashboard provides unmatched visibility into campaign activity, lead volume, and partner performance, making it easy to prioritize high-value relationships.“With the introduction of Volly Network Connections, we’re empowering lenders to take a more strategic role in the home-selling process,” said Katharine Loveland, SVP and General Manager of Volly. “By eliminating manual tasks and guesswork from co-marketing, Network Connections enables them to engage earlier, deliver greater value, and build lasting, high-impact relationships with their real estate partners.”Volly Network Connections is designed to remove friction from co-marketing by automating the creation of compliant, co-branded property websites and flyers as soon as new listings go live. This next-generation solution gives loan officers an immediate edge in a competitive market, delivering value to Realtor partners while generating qualified leads and tracking campaign performance in real time.“This is the most compelling tool I’ve seen in years to support lender-Realtor collaboration,” said Dan Bailey, President of WFG Enterprise Solutions . “Volly Network Connections gives our clients a real competitive advantage by helping them show up earlier, engage more strategically, and measure the impact of their co-marketing in ways that were never possible before.”Already deployed and actively in use at two industry-leading mortgage lenders, Volly Network Connections has garnered rave reviews from high-performing loan officers and is gaining rapid traction among national banks, credit unions, and Independent Mortgage Banks. Designed to scale, the platform is suitable for retail and wholesale lending channels and mortgage brokers, with customizable features that ensure compliance and consistent brand presentation.Volly has been providing dynamic technology and marketing services for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders for more than 20 years. The company currently works with one-third of the nation’s top 30 banks, helping them to capture leads, convert prospects, and retain customers with greater efficiency.Volly’s services are offered through WFG Enterprise Solutions, which provides a wide range of customizable services for lenders of all sizes, including appraisal management, property valuation services, title insurance, settlement services, default services, marketing automation, sales enablement, and tools for portfolio retention.For more information about Volly, WFG Enterprise Solutions, and their combined service offerings, contact Katharine Loveland at kloveland@myvolly.com or 970-445-7731, or visit https://wfgtitle.com/enterprise-solutions/ and myvolly.com.About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group(WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFGEnterprise Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company. Now in its 15th year, WFG achieved its national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers full-service title insurance and settlement services for residential and commercial mortgage and real estate transactions nationwide. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com

