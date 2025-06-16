V.F. Molloy Releases Emotional Thriller Trilogy Exploring Trauma, Healing and Resilience

V.F. Molloy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author V.F. Molloy announces the release of The Hours Trilogy, a powerful series of emotional thrillers that follows one young woman's journey through trauma, healing, and empowerment. The trilogy, comprising "Hours of Darkness," "Hours of Light," and "Hours of Shadows," presents a raw and unflinchingly honest portrayal of resilience in the face of devastating betrayal.

At the center of the story is Lauren Daniels, a 17-year-old girl whose life shatters after a shocking act of betrayal. What begins as a terrifying descent into isolation and fear transforms into a slow-burning rise toward healing, justice, and ultimately—self-reclamation. Told with cinematic intensity and poetic depth, The Hours Trilogy has already left a lasting impression on early readers.

“ I loved the Hours books! Having been through my own trauma with bullying, this book spoke to me. I cried along with Lauren and rooted for her through the entire series.”

To celebrate the launch, the first book, Hours of Darkness, is currently available as a free audiobook download for a limited time via Molloy’s official site. The audiobook features a breathtaking performance by Amanda McKnight, a newcomer to voice acting whose emotionally charged delivery captivated listeners.

McKnight brings Lauren’s voice to life with haunting vulnerability, quiet rage, and cinematic intensity—so much so that early listeners immediately urged Molloy to keep her for the entire trilogy. Based on her unforgettable debut, it’s clear Amanda McKnight is at the start of a very promising voice acting career.

The series explores themes of bullying, trauma, survival, empowerment, justice, healing, betrayal, and transformation. With its tagline "She fought through the darkness, stepped into the light, and braved the shadows in search of her happiness," the trilogy offers readers not just a story of survival but one of transformation and reclaiming personal power.

V.F. Molloy is available for virtual interviews, blog features, podcast appearances, and book club Q&As. The complete Hours Trilogy is now available for readers who crave emotional impact and unforgettable storytelling.

About V.F. Molloy:

V.F. Molloy writes emotional thrillers for readers who want to feel everything. Her stories are cinematic, poetic, and unapologetically raw, centered on resilience, transformation, and designed to resonate with survivors, truth-tellers, and dreamers alike. The Hours Trilogy is her powerful debut, blending suspense and heartache with healing and hope. She believes fiction can be a lifeline—and that sometimes, the most unforgettable stories are the ones we dare to tell.



