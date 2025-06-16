Governors Stein, McMaster Call on Trump Administration to Maintain Moratorium on Offshore Drilling off Carolina Coasts

Today North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called on the Trump administration to maintain its moratorium on offshore drilling off the North and South Carolina coasts.

“Because of the significant risks associated with offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production off the Carolina coasts, every North Carolina and South Carolina coastal municipality has passed a resolution opposing offshore drilling and seismic testing,” wrote Governors Stein and McMaster. “This position has been reaffirmed by other municipalities and counties, as well as state legislators and members of our Congressional delegations from both parties. We ask you to respect the wishes of our states and our coastal communities and reaffirm President Trump’s decision to protect our coastlines and the industries they support.”

On September 8 and 25, 2020, President Trump issued memoranda protecting the waters off the coast of North and South Carolina from leasing disposition until June 30, 2032. In response to President Trump’s leadership in protecting the waters off the coast of the Carolinas, Governors Stein and McMaster are urging the 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program to remove North and South Carolina’s outer continental shelf lands from consideration.

North and South Carolina have a combined 513 miles of ocean beaches and 6,251 miles of coastline. These coastal zones are home to more than 2.7 million people and include numerous national wildlife refuges. In 2021 alone, North and South Carolina’s coastal economy contributed $9.6 billion to the GDP, supported more than 125,000 jobs, and provided $3.8 billion in wages, led by robust tourism and recreation, shipbuilding, fishing, and marine transportation industries. These industries would be highly vulnerable to disruption from offshore drilling.

Governor Stein has been a longtime proponent of maintaining North Carolina’s coastline’s natural beauty. When the Trump Administration proposed offshore drilling in 2020 then-Attorney General Stein strongly and successfully advocated to protect North Carolina’s coast. For more information click here.

Read Governor Stein and Governor McMaster’s letter here.