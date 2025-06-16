New to the Gaslamp Quarter: Redideo Studio - Creative Agency San Diego - Relocates Downtown
Now based in the Gaslamp Quarter, Redideo Studio - Creative Agency San Diego - delivers creative and digital services with a local edge.
Redideo Studio also operates Drone Company San Diego, a vertical brand that offers licensed and insured drone photography and video production. These services support a range of industries, including automotive, events, tourism, and real estate, helping businesses stand out with high-quality, dynamic visuals from the air.
As a San Diego-based creative agency, Redideo Studio has built a reputation for delivering thoughtful, results-driven marketing solutions that blend design, strategy, and storytelling. The move to the Gaslamp Quarter improves access for clients and opens the door to new collaborations in one of San Diego’s most creative and exciting neighborhoods.
Located inside the historic Pioneer Warehouse Lofts, built in 1918, the new space combines modern functionality with architectural character, making it well-suited for client meetings, creative planning, and media production.
Daniel Travers, visionary of Redideo Studio, brings over 20 years of experience in digital media, visual design, and marketing. With a background that includes work for national media brands and local businesses, Travers founded Redideo Studio to offer high-quality creative services with a personalized approach tailored to each client’s needs.
“Gaslamp Quarter offers a unique mix of energy and opportunity,” said Daniel. “The businesses here are dynamic and diverse, and the environment encourages collaboration. This new location aligns with everything Redideo Studio stands for: creativity, professionalism, and supporting local growth.”
The relocation reflects a long-term investment in San Diego’s creative economy and expands Redideo Studio’s ability to serve clients both locally and nationally with impactful, professional work.
