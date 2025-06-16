OLORAMA MARKS A MILESTONE IN SENSORY IMMERSION AT AWE USA 2025

Olorama made its appearance in Long Beach; one of the most talked about experiences at the world's most influential extended reality trade show.

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olorama Technology made its mark at AWE USA 2025, held June 10-12 in Long Beach (California), with a groundbreaking proposal: more than 200 digital fragrances integrated into XR environments, demonstrating that smell is also part of the future of immersion.

From stand 717, Olorama surprised the public with multisensory experiences that generated emotional reactions and a strong impact among media and professionals. Visitors were able to enjoy scenes from films such as Ratatouille or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, to a virtual breakfast with personalized aromas or an impressive mascletà with the real smell of gunpowder.

Its system, without heat, without artifice, and with authentic and digitally controllable fragrances, integrates seamlessly into virtual reality, augmented reality, immersive cinema, education or retail environments, expanding the possibilities of creation and engagement.

The reception at AWE USA has been very positive, arousing the interest of numerous attendees and generating promising conversations about the role of smell as a new sensory channel in immersive experiences.

With this participation, Olorama has not only shown what its technology is capable of, but has opened up a conversation in the industry:

What would extended reality look like if it could also be smelled?

For interviews, collaborations or more information:

📩 press@olorama.com

