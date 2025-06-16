Secretary of State Hargett, Lt. Gov. McNally, Rep. Scarbrough, & Rep. Butler Announce $1,341 TOP Grant for Norris Community Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, State Rep. Rick Scarbrough, and State Rep. Ed Butler today announced a $1,341 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant for Norris Community Library. This funding will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office. Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“The Norris Community Library provides lifelong learning opportunities for all who visit,” said Lt. Gov. McNally. “This award will help our library maintain and expand critical services, strengthening both its impact and outreach on the City of Norris and Anderson County.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Technological upgrades at Norris Community Library will improve productivity and the overall quality of life for our residents,” said Rep. Scarbrough and Rep. Butler in a joint statement. “This award enhances critical resources that will enable our local library to effectively address growing demands within our community.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

