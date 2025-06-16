Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Hatcher, Rep. Moon, & Rep. Stinnett Announce $20,000 TOP Grant for Blount County Friends of the Library, Inc.

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Tom Hatcher, State Rep. Jerome Moon, and State Rep. Tom Stinnett today announced a $20,000 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Blount County Friends of the Library, Inc. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office. Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“Libraries provide safe spaces for those in our community to access information, learn, and grow,” said Sen. Hatcher. “This sizeable grant award will assist our local library in its ongoing efforts to build our next generation of leaders.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at the facility.

“This grant provides a much-needed boost for our local library, so it can continue successfully serving patrons,” said Rep. Moon and Rep. Stinnett in a joint statement. “Through these types of investments, we are providing all residents with the tools needed to succeed in our evolving world.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

