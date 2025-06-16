Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Reeves, & Rep. Marsh Announce $12,000 TOP Grant for Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Shane Reeves, and State Rep. Pat Marsh today announced a $12,000 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office. Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“This grant empowers Shelbyville-Bedford Public Library to offer cutting-edge resources for the benefit of more citizens in our community,” said Sen. Reeves. “Congratulations to our local library officials for their dedicated service and their efforts in helping strengthen Bedford County’s future.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“At the heart of every thriving community is a library that provides access to essential resources like information, technology, and educational materials,” said Rep. Marsh. “This funding will help our local library sustain and expand critical services that support our community's success in a rapidly changing world.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

