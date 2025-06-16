Fordham University, in Collaboration with Digital Evolution Institute, Powers Tech-Savvy Leadership at Nasdaq Conference

Fordham University Gabelli School of Business Students at Nasdaq

Fordham University Gabelli School of Business Students Shine at Nasdaq

Being part of the Nasdaq conference wasn’t just an academic opportunity—it was a front-row seat to the future of business. I'm proud to Represent Fordham at a global stage where innovation happens.” — Victoria Pereira, Fordham MBA Student

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Evolution Institute, in collaboration with Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business, recently hosted the “Future of Tech-Savvy Boards” conference at Nasdaq’s global headquarters in New York City. This dynamic, full-day event convened leaders across corporate governance, AI, cybersecurity, and digital innovation to explore the evolving responsibilities of modern boards.At the heart of the conference’s success was the outstanding support and leadership of Gabelli School students, who played a central role in planning, organizing, and facilitating the event. This collaboration is part of a growing relationship between the School and the Digital Evolution Institute, highlighting the importance of experiential learning in today’s digital-first economy.“Gabelli School students were the heartbeat behind the Nasdaq conference,” said Julia Valentine, founder of the Digital Evolution Institute. “Their drive, insight, and unwavering commitment turned vision into reality. Their support wasn’t just helpful—it was a powerful reminder that when bright minds come together with purpose, there are no limits to what can be achieved. Working alongside them gave me immense hope for the future of leadership and innovation.”The Gabelli School’s commitment to applied learning and leadership is echoed across its community. John Hottinger, director of career advising at the School added, “The collaboration with the Digital Evolution Institute enhances the overall educational experience for our students as they discern their career paths. Having the ability to access and attend large-scale events can further develop occupational and industry knowledge and is a value add to our community. The potential to network with professionals from numerous industry verticals can contribute to making valuable professional connections.”This collaboration is part of a broader series of initiatives that Gabelli School students have actively supported with the Digital Evolution Institute. Valentine praised the consistency and quality of their contributions: “What sets Fordham Gabelli School students and faculty apart is their rare blend of intellect, integrity, and heart. The students bring an extraordinary work ethic and a deep sense of purpose, approaching every challenge with curiosity and determination. Faculty members instill not just knowledge, but a commitment to ethical leadership and service.Together, they create an environment where academic excellence meets real-world impact—a community defined by character as much as capability.”Gabelli School students are benefiting tenfold from this partnership, not only by attending these incredible events but also by “having the access and opportunity to chat with high-level firm executives and company founders,” noted Brandon Piccinni, one of the many students who assisted with the conference. This access will allow them to create networks and relationships that will create lasting effects throughout their long and successful careers.The success of the Future of Tech-Savvy Boards conference is just one example of how the Gabelli School is preparing students to thrive at the intersection of business, technology, and ethical leadership—while building meaningful industry relationships that drive innovation far beyond the classroom.About Fordham University’s Gabelli School of BusinessAt the Gabelli School of Business, we envision a future where responsible business shapes the global marketplace. Founded in 1920 and inspired by our Jesuit traditions of discernment and excellence, the Gabelli School engages in groundbreaking research, industry engagement, and teaching and learning that promotes ethics, sustainability, and accountability. We develop business leaders who will be equipped to drive responsible impact for companies, communities, society, and the planet. We see the evolving landscapes of business, technology, and the world as opportunities for growth, and are committed to providing transformative education that will prepare students from all walks of life to be forward-thinking, lifelong learners who truly make a difference that matters through the business they conduct and the people they become. Learn MoreThe Gabelli School’s M.B.A. programs are designed to enhance leadership skills, strategic thinking, and global business acumen, preparing graduates for advanced roles in their respective industries. Currently, the full-time M.B.A. program is highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report (#58), Bloomberg Businessweek (#54), Poets&Quants (#44), and the Financial Times (#78 globally). The Gabelli School offers several technology-focused, STEM-designated specialized master’s programs, including an M.S. in Finance, an M.S. in Artificial Intelligence in Business, an M.S. in Information Technology, an M.S. in Business Analytics, and an M.S. in Quantitative Finance, which is ranked #15 by QuantNet among financial engineering programs. These programs cater to the growing demand for technology-driven business roles, providing students with expertise in data management, machine learning, AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. All STEM-certified programs offer extended Optional Practical Training (OPT) benefits for graduates.About The Digital Evolution InstituteThe Digital Evolution Institute brings together visionaries, luminaries, pioneers, dreamers, builders, athletes, creatives, futurists, game changers, financiers, allocators, family offices, executives, philanthropists, and founders to explore the intersection of technology, investment, entrepreneurship, and creative endeavors. Through curated events and thought leadership initiatives, the Institute advances dialogue and collaboration on the next phase of digital evolution.PRESS CONTACTS:Michelle Livingston - mlivingston11@fordham.eduJulia Valentine - info@digitalevolution.institute

