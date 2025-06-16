Better Days Treatment Center Publishes New Blog Post, ‘What Are the Steps to Getting Approval for Rehab Services from My Insurance Provider?’

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a top Alcohol Rehab in California, is happy to announce that it has recently published a new blog post, ‘What Are the Steps to Getting Approval for Rehab Services from My Insurance Provider?’ on its website.

In addition to Better Days Treatment Center’s free insurance verification support, where its expert team helps decode the policy and explain what’s covered in plain terms to prospective patients, the treatment centers new blog post is designed to guide them through the process step by step, to help them understand the different coverage levels, requirements, and provider networks of insurance providers so they can find the best way to access treatment.

The advice offered in Better Days Treatment Center’s new blog post include:

Get a Clinical Assessment or Referral When Required: Most insurance companies require a clinical evaluation before approving coverage for rehab services. This is typically used to determine the medical necessity of treatment and identify the appropriate level of care—detox, inpatient rehab, partial hospitalization, or outpatient therapy. In some cases, a primary care physician can also submit a referral or document the need for treatment. The results of the assessment will be included in your insurance approval request. The more detailed and accurate the evaluation, the smoother the approval process will be.

Submit a Pre-Authorization Request: Once the clinical documentation is ready, the next step is to submit a pre-authorization request to an insurance provider. This is a formal request that includes medical records, diagnosis codes, and a recommended level of care. The insurance company will review this information to determine if the proposed treatment is medically necessary and eligible under an individual’s policy. Better Days Treatment Center handles this process directly with the insurance provider on behalf of its clients to ensure all required paperwork is complete and submitted accurately and promptly.

Understand the Terms of Approval and Associated Responsibilities: If an insurance provider approves an individual’s rehab services, it’s important to carefully review the terms of the approval. This means understanding what portion of the treatment is covered, what deductibles or co-pays that are left to be responsible for, the length of treatment that has been approved (such as 30 days of inpatient care), and any specific limitations, like the requirement to attend only in-network facilities.

Know What to Do If Denied Coverage: Insurance companies don’t approve every request for rehab services right away. If a request is denied, it doesn’t mean the journey has to stop. Individuals have the right to request a peer-to-peer review, where a clinician from a treatment center speaks directly with the insurance provider’s reviewer to explain why rehab is essential for recovery.

