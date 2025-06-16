Stokesdale resident crowned Ms. Senior Guilford County

From left: Pat Soviero (candidate), Melba Eldridge-Lewis (1st Runner Up), Sondra Wright, Marci Welch (Ms. Senior Guilford County 2024), Marie Andersen-Whitehurst (candidate). Photo: Elle Michelsen, TheElleMediaCo

Sondra Wright was selected as Ms. Senior Guilford County during the organization’s 9th annual pageant held in Greensboro, June 7.

It was a wonderful experience. I am grateful for this honor and blessed by the personal growth and the bonds and connections made with such beautiful women, inside and out.” — Wright

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 7, 2025, the Kale Center of Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church was filled with applause and admiration as approximately 100 attendees witnessed the crowning of Sondra Wright of Stokesdale as Ms. Senior Guilford County 2025. The event marked the 9th annual celebration of the pageant, which began in 2014 and honors women aged 60 and over who exemplify the dignity, inner beauty, and grace of Senior America . (The pageant was paused from 2020–2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)Wright, 61, a long-time resident of Guilford County and a dedicated advocate for older adults and families, captivated the judges and audience with her elegance, talent, and heartfelt philosophy on life. She was awarded the crown following a showcase of poise, a personal interview, evening gown modeling, and a moving performance that highlighted her unique gifts.“It was a wonderful experience,” said Wright. “I am grateful for this honor and blessed by the personal growth and the bonds and connections made with such beautiful women, inside and out.”A graduate of North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University , Wright holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources and a Bachelor’s in Psychology. Her extensive community involvement includes serving as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem, a founding board member of Kingap Services of NC, and a spokesperson for AARP’s Decide. Create. Share. initiative. She also serves on the board of Melodies 4 Healing , a non-profit which brings music therapy to nursing home residents.Professionally, Wright is a successful Realtor and business owner. Over the next year, she plans to use her platform to increase visibility for the Ms. Senior Guilford County Pageant and the broader mission of Senior America, while continuing her passionate advocacy for issues that impact the well-being and quality of life for older adults.The Ms. Senior Guilford County Pageant remains a celebration not just of beauty, but of experience, resilience, and the enduring strength of women who have reached what the organization calls “the age of elegance.” Wright’s win marks not only a personal triumph but also a spotlight on the power of elder voices and the beauty of aging with purpose.###

