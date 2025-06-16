Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,469 in the last 365 days.

Researchers discover microplastics at all ocean depths

Researchers with support from the U.S. National Science Foundation published a global benchmark of microplastic distribution in the ocean, revealing thousands of plastic specks even at the extreme depths of the Mariana Trench.

The study's findings show that not only could fisheries take an economic hit, but humans could be at risk for exposure to contaminated seafood.

The team synthesized data from nearly 2,000 ocean sampling stations, mostly in northern ocean waters near larger populations between 2014 and 2024. "The discovery that microplastics are not just floating on the sea surface but also form a plastic smog, throughout the depths of the ocean, was surprising and concerning," said Aron Stubbins, an author on the paper and professor at Northeastern University.

Abundant microplastic materials smaller than 5 micrometers — or about 100 times less than the width of a human hair — may be eaten by zooplankton, which in turn feed larger marine animals. Microplastics can disrupt marine food chains, causing health declines and potential drops in populations for fish and other marine creatures.

"Even when we are studying what we think of as completely natural processes in the ocean, we have to be aware of humankind's influence," said Henrietta Edmonds, an NSF program director.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Researchers discover microplastics at all ocean depths

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more