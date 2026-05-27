NSF announces $1.5B NSF X-Labs initiative to pursue generational breakthrough science efforts

Today, the U.S. National Science Foundation announced $1.5 billion over the next decade toward the NSF X-Labs initiative to tackle pressing scientific challenges through novel and innovative research partnerships. This substantial long-term investment underscores NSF's commitment to new models of research outside of traditional institutions, reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of today's modern science ecosystem.

NSF X-Labs are independent teams of researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs pursuing milestone-based federal funding to solve specific scientific challenges.

The first round of NSF X-Labs funding opportunities invites proposals on two topics:

Scientific Instrumentation for Sensing and Imaging — NSF is seeking X-Labs to build the next generation of scientific instruments, drawing on quantum sensing, artificial intelligence-driven computational imaging and entirely new chemical modalities.

Quantum Systems: Interconnects and Integrated Photonics — NSF is seeking X-Labs to develop novel components to transfer quantum information and integrate heterogeneous quantum systems — key enablers of the computing frontier beyond classical systems.

The NSF X-Labs initiative is guided by the ambition of President Donald Trump's mandate to revitalize and strengthen America's science and technology ecosystem by exploring innovative models for funding and sharing high-value scientific research infrastructure and results. The design choices underpinning these efforts are informed by thoughtful science policy scholarship and entrepreneurship from both emerging and established think tanks, metascience experts, congressionally chartered study commissions and the broader scientific community.

"The NSF X-Labs initiative represents our ambitious commitment to meeting the needs of the scientific enterprise today and tomorrow," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. "With an initial investment of up to $1.5 billion in independent, milestone-driven research teams pursuing sector-defining platform capabilities, we're creating the conditions for transformative breakthroughs and accelerating America's leadership in the technologies that will define this century."

"NSF X-Labs represent a bold step forward in revitalizing American innovation, consistent with our goal of expanding possibilities for American scientists. I encourage all federal research agencies to follow suit. By backing a new generation of independent research organizations, we are giving entrepreneurial teams of scientists and engineers the autonomy, resources and milestone-driven focus to tackle challenges that were difficult to pursue in conventional academic and industry labs, opening brand new lines of inquiry. This is how we build the scientific institutions of the 21st century and secure our technological leadership for decades to come," said Michael Kratsios, assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

NSF X-Labs, initially previewed during the early design stages as Tech Labs, was launched through a request for information (RFI) in December 2025, grounded in the recognition that many of today's science and technology acceleration and translation challenges require new approaches with coordinated, interdisciplinary teams to succeed. NSF X-Labs will move beyond traditional research outputs (e.g., publications and datasets), with sufficient resources, financial runway and independence to transition critical technology from early concepts or prototypes to commercially viable platforms ready for private investment to scale and deploy.

NSF issued the NSF X-Labs science and technology topics and associated funding opportunities as an Other Transactions Agreement Solutions Offering, a mechanism that allows NSF to release multiple opportunities in specific science and technology topic areas via topic announcements. Topics will center on science and technology areas where U.S. competitiveness is a priority and where pressing challenges exist. NSF anticipates making a significant investment in large, multiyear awards for selected teams. Additional topics for scientific challenges will be announced in the coming weeks.

To help shape the initiative and inform the program's initial topics, the NSF Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (NSF TIP) invited input from the broader community through an RFI. In response, NSF TIP received constructive feedback and has used that input to inform this first funding opportunity. TIP will further consider how to incorporate feedback from the RFI into future opportunities.

To learn more about the initiative and how to apply, read the NSF X-Labs funding opportunity and topic announcements and plan to join an introductory webinar. You must register online to join the webinar.