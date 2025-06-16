24-25 Staff Reporting Now In Audit – CLOSES June 30, 2025

Public, Nonpublic, Special Purpose, Rule 18 and ESU’s

Staff Reporting 24-25 was due June 15. We are now in the Audit Window and the collection closes June 30, 2025. No changes will be allowed after this time, so it is important to ensure your Year End Staff Reporting data is correct before then. This includes reviewing Errors and Verification Reports in the NSSRS Validation collection.

The Staff Reporting 24-25 manual can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/dataservices/staff/ and the Service Desk is available for any questions you may have: NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov