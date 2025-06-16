The Resume Agency and EstateJobs.com Announce Strategic Partnership

This collaboration unites two of the most trusted names in Private Staffing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to raise the bar for job seekers in the luxury domestic staffing industry, The Resume Agency and EstateJobs.com have announced a strategic partnership to offer tailored resume and job search support to Private Service professionals nationwide.Through the new alliance, EstateJobs.com users will gain exclusive access to resume services from The Resume Agency, making expert guidance more accessible than ever for candidates seeking roles with high-net-worth households, estate managers, and elite staffing firms.“This partnership is about more than just polishing resumes,” said Steven Kamali, CEO of The Resume Agency. “We’re giving candidates the tools to compete at the highest level in a market where presentation matters just as much as experience.”Founded by the recruitment experts behind The Estate Agency and The Chef Agency, The Resume Agency brings an insider’s edge to resume writing. With years of hands-on hiring experience in Private Staffing, their team knows exactly what high-end employers are looking for and how to position candidates for success in a competitive space.EstateJobs.com, now celebrating 20 years of connecting top-tier talent with private employers and agencies, is the leading platform for domestic staffing job listings. With this partnership, EstateJobs.com continues to innovate in career services by not just offering job listings, but also equipping candidates with tools to land those jobs.“We’ve seen how the right resume can change a candidate’s trajectory,” said David Gonzalez, Owner of Domestic Placement Network and EstateJobs.com. “Now we’re making that transformation more accessible for every user on our platform.”Whether you're a seasoned Estate Manager, a Personal Chef, or an Executive Assistant aiming to break into luxury households, this partnership is designed to empower your next career move with strategy, clarity, and industry-savvy polish.About The Resume Agency:The Resume Agency is a division of New York-based The Staffing Agency which was established in 2012. It offers expert resume-writing services backed by real-world recruiting experience. With deep insight into what employers and hiring managers are looking for, The Resume Agency helps professionals craft resumes that stand out.About EstateJobs.com:EstateJobs.com is the leading job platform connecting top Private Service professionals with employers and agencies in Estate Management, Executive Support, and Yacht Crew roles. From Estate Managers and Butlers to Executive Assistants and Yacht Crew, EstateJobs.com offers the most targeted and widely viewed listings in the Private Service industry.Contact detailsDavid GonzalezEstateJobs.comOwner, Domestic Placement Network & EstateJobs.comdavid@estatejobs.com

