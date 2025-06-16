Celebrating 30 years of the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds

Your Commitment Counts - Make your pledge for Migratory Waterbirds

The 30th Anniversary of the signing of the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) will take place on Monday, 16 June 2025. To celebrate this milestone, we propose launching a Pledge Campaign encouraging governments, organizations, and stakeholders to take concrete actions in support of migratory waterbirds and the wetlands they depend on along the African-Eurasian flyway.

This feature will allow various groups to publicly share their pledges, fostering visibility, momentum, and a sense of shared purpose around AEWA’s 30th Anniversary.

UN Stamps Features AEWA Species for Anniversary

Three of twelve endangered species being featured in this year's UN Stamp collection - the African Penguin (Spheniscus demersus), Grey Crowned Crane (Balearica regulorum) and White-headed Duck (Oxyura leucocephala) have been chosen to mark the 30th Anniversary of AEWA - the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds.

Each year, the United Nations Postal Administration releases its Endangered Species stamp series, showcasing a stunning array of threatened animal and plant species from across the world’s ecosystems. This year, the series features three endangered species protected under AEWA, all of which are also listed in the CITES Appendices. This special collaboration highlights the vital role of multilateral environmental agreements working hand in hand to advance our shared global goals for biodiversity conservation.

Take Part in the Conversation

#30YearsAEWA

See the Social Media Pack for Inspiration