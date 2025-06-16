Fluoride Continues to Drive Down Tooth Decay, New Public Health Data Confirms

A&E Dental A&E Dental Staff

FLORAL PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent public health data reinforces fluoride’s vital role in modern dentistry, showing it remains one of the most effective and accessible tools for preventing tooth decay.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , community water fluoridation reduces cavities by approximately 25 percent in both children and adults. Research from the National Institutes of Health also highlights that fluoride strengthens tooth enamel and suppresses bacteria that contribute to decay.In clinical settings, topical fluoride treatments such as varnishes and gels are commonly used to reinforce enamel and reduce sensitivity. These are especially beneficial for patients with a higher risk of cavities.Local providers in Floral Park, including A&E Dentist Floral Park , offer these treatments as part of comprehensive preventive care. Dr. Avi Yadgarov, the clinic’s lead dentist, emphasizes that fluoride is a cornerstone of proactive dental health. “It’s simple, effective, and clinically proven to reduce the risk of cavities for patients of all ages,” he said.Fluoride also provides measurable financial benefits. A study published by the CDC found that every dollar invested in community water fluoridation yields an estimated twenty dollars in savings from avoided dental treatments and emergency care.With the support of long-standing research and public health endorsement, fluoride remains a trusted part of both everyday hygiene and in-office dental care.

