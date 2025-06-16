Attorney General Jackley, Dakota State University Launch RFP for Statewide Secure Email System for Local Governments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 16, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Attorney General Communications Director, 605-773-6878

Mike Waldner, Dakota State University at Mike.Waldner@dsu.edu or 605-295-0821

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Dakota State University (DSU)’s SecureSD announce the second set of Requests for Proposals (RFP) being utilized to implement a unified, secure email solution for cities, counties, and municipalities across South Dakota.

With many local governments relying on personal or public platforms such as Gmail, Yahoo, and Hotmail for official communications, the risk of phishing, spoofing, data breaches, and other cyber-attacks have become a growing concern. This initiative will establish a standardized, encrypted, and government-compliant email system that enhances cybersecurity, supports collaboration, and protects sensitive government information.

“Local governments need reliable communications systems that are protected,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is our responsibility to provide a system that can withstand cybersecurity attacks.”

The Secure Email Solution will serve a wide range of users, from law enforcement and elected officials to auditors, finance officers, utility personnel, and accounts deemed necessary for government operations. This solution will ensure internal emails remain encrypted and never traverse the public internet systems. Key features include secure calendaring, global address listings, and collaboration tools designed to work across departments. All features will be designed to be efficient, with mobile access and flexibility to stay connected when away from the desk.

“This project directly addresses one of the most common and dangerous vulnerabilities facing local governments,” said Mike Waldner, Director of SecureSD at Dakota State University. “By transitioning to a standardized, secure email system, we’re helping cities and counties safeguard their citizens data and better serve their communities.”

Through this RFP, a pool of state-approved vendors will be established. Participating local governments will be able to collaborate with SecureSD and choose from qualified IT vendors that meet the technical and security standards outlined in the proposal. The DSU SecureSD team will collaborate with the vendors and the entities to offer implementation support and technical guidance throughout the process.

Proposals are due no later than July 11, with services expected to roll out to cities and counties as soon as possible after completion of thorough RFP evaluations and selection of qualified IT vendors.

The RFP and detailed submission instructions are available on the state’s official RFP portal at the Central Bid Exchange: https://sourcing.esmsolutions.com/postingboard/entities/3444a404-3818-494f-84c5-2a850acd7779.

About SecureSD:

SecureSD: Cybersecurity for Municipalities and Counties is a collaborative initiative between the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Dakota State University, funded in 2024 through SB 187. The program is designed to enhance cybersecurity resilience for local governments across the state by providing expertise, training, and resources to address evolving cyber threats. Those seeking more information about the program can visit https://madlabs.dsu.edu/securesd.

