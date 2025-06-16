Anne Arundel County Angler Breaks Maryland State Record for Chesapeake Channa

June 16, 2025

The record invasive fish, also known as northern snakehead, weighed 21.8 pounds

Matt Foreman of Crownsville holds the state record Chesapeake Channa, a 21.8-pound fish caught June 7, 2025. Photo courtesy Matt Foreman.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources recognizes Matt Foreman of Crownsville as the new state record holder for Chesapeake Channa— also known as northern snakehead (Channa argus) — in the state’s Invasive Division. Foreman caught the 21.8-pound fish on the evening of June 7 in the Susquehanna River below the Conowingo Dam.

It was a pleasant evening, with a light breeze, when Forman set out on a Working Class Outdoorsman charter, captained by Nick Mather. Foreman used a Vadersbow Saber X bow with a generic tip to catch his record-sized fish. The 26-foot aluminum vessel was outfitted with a custom lighting system to search for fish.

Foreman said he targets Chesapeake Channa “because they taste good and everybody wins” when removing invasive fish from Maryland waters.

The fish was more than 36 inches long and Foreman’s catch surpassed the previous 21.0-pound record Channa caught in 2023 by Damien Cook in a Dorchester County river. Cook’s fish also earned him a world record from the International Game Fish Association, which still stands for hook-and-line fishing. (The International Game Fish Association does not recognize fish harvested while spearfishing or bowfishing.) Foreman’s fish also earned him a Maryland record from the Bowfishing Association of America.

Foreman, an avid bowhunter, took up bowfishing when a friend suggested they give it a try during the warmer months. Though his friend now has an airboat on which they go out on occasion, Matt enjoys the charter experience with Mather. During this trip the charter stopped at six locations and killed 26 Channa and one blue catfish, all shot from a distance of 10 feet or less. Captain Mather said this is the best snakehead fishing he’s seen in seven years.

Chesapeake Channa (renamed by Maryland legislation in 2024) is an invasive species now common throughout Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay tidal waters. Channa have become popular for sportfishing. There is no season or limit for invasive fish in Maryland. More information about Channa is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

The department encourages anglers to kill all invasive species they catch, and reminds them that it is illegal to transport a live Channa.

The Department of Natural Resources maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions – Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers who believe they have a potential record catch should download and complete a state record application and call 443-569-1398 to report it. The department recommends immersing the fish in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be inspected, confirmed, and certified.