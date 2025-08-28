TapClicks Unveils Next-Generation Platform Experience: a New Era of AI-Driven, Mobile-First Marketing Intelligence

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the launch of the New Data Platform Experience, an evolution of its analytics, visualization, and insights technology stack. Developed using modern web constructs and an advanced data visualization framework, the new platform reflects years of customer feedback and R&D effort.

By focusing on intelligent organization, reduced visual clutter and “hypertexting” important functional components, customers now benefit from streamlined operations, improved performance and significantly reduced click-counts across a wide range of visualization and reporting tasks. Combining this functional evolution with embedded AI Agents and intelligent mobile apps gives marketers instant access to the insights they need, anytime and anywhere.

“These updates aren’t just incremental changes,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “They fully redefine what a marketing platform should be. The New Data Platform Experience ensures that our customers see their data faster and gain immediate value. It’s the clearest expression yet of our mission to simplify marketing through smart technology.”

Smarter, Streamlined Data Visualization

The next-generation environment enables users to:

● Build and arrange dashboards rapidly with drag-and-drop editing and easy chart resizing

● Generate custom metrics during dashboard build – never leave your report

● See visual cues for plot-types you’re working with, enabling right-first-time selection

● Apply filters across On-Demand and Warehoused Data to speed access and normalize the data experience.

These improvements provide unmatched flexibility and control for agencies, analysts, marketing storytellers and CMOs alike.

AI Agents: Strategic Intelligence in Seconds

TapClicks’ AI Agents revolutionize how marketers interact with their data, helping users:

● Spot issues early and detect performance anomalies if they occur

● Receive instant summaries of engagement, pacing and performance without tedious number-crunching

● Extract the important insights from live dashboards and make decisions faster.

“Our AI Agents don’t just deliver data -- they deliver understanding,” continued Hedayati. “It’s like having a top-tier analyst working behind the scenes of every chart.”

Mobile Apps for the Modern Marketer

To meet the demands of marketing teams on the move, TapClicks has introduced two powerful new mobile apps that ensure round-the-clock access to campaign management:

● The TapReports mobile app offers mobile-friendly dashboards, filters, and PDF exports to give brand leaders and CMOs access to live performance data anytime.

● The TapOrders mobile app allows marketers to track campaign fulfillment in real-time, review task progress, and provide feedback to the overall operations team.

“Our mobile-first approach ensures no insight or operation slips through the cracks,” said Hedayati. “Whether you're in the office, on the road, or in a meeting, TapClicks gives you full control.”

Availability

AI Agents in Executive Summaries, SmartEmail, and Report Studio are available now. The next-generation Data Platform Experience with AI Agents is available in early access mode for select TapClicks customers. The TapReports and TapOrders mobile apps are available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.



