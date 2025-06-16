ARNEX Capital Management Launches to Revolutionize the Financial Landscape and Transform Asset Liability Management

Risk Reengineered.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARNEX Capital Management, LLC (ARNEX) announces its launch, introducing a revolutionary suite of tools and solutions covering Asset Liability Management (ALM), asset management, and next-generation hedging strategies. ARNEX will also extend balance sheet protections found in global insurers to the corporate finance market offering principal protection mechanisms for corporate bond structures with a release of a series of hedge funds built on the ARNEX strategies. Based in Texas, ARNEX is a joint venture between Actuarial Risk Management, Ltd. (ARM) of Austin, Texas, and Nexus Risk Management Inc. (Nexus) of Toronto, Canada. This collaboration unites decades of expertise to deliver groundbreaking strategies for insurance companies, pension plans, and institutional investors worldwide.Risk ReengineeredARNEX is rethinking asset management by addressing the shortcomings of traditional methods that fail to fully account for the intricate interplay between assets, liabilities, and regulatory constraints. By leveraging ARM’s Data & Modeling Institute (DMI) delivery platform for advanced managed actuarial services, ARNEX combines actuarial precision with cutting-edge technology to deliver scalable solutions that optimize earnings potential while meeting local capital regime requirements and enterprise risk management (ERM) needs.“At ARNEX, we’re not just challenging the status quo; we’re engineering smarter, better integrated ALM strategies that help our clients achieve their financial objectives and mitigate risks,” said Corwin (Cory) Zass, Founder of ARM. “I have known Charles for over fifteen years and have always been impressed with Nexus’ thought leadership in ALM. Our new ARNEX partnership allows us to break boundaries and set a new industry standard in ALM and asset management. We call this the ARNEX ALM Gold Standard.”Comprehensive ServicesARNEX offers far more than Asset Liability Management and asset management. Its range of services includes innovative solutions designed to maximize financial performance.ARNEX’s advanced hedging strategies reshape profit and capital distributions in an innovative and highly hedge efficient manner. The ARNEX bond structuring solutions enhance investor security while providing issuers with novel funding options. Additionally, ARNEX delivers turnkey indexed annuity solutions, enabling clients to offer high-performing fixed-index annuities (FIA) and registered index-linked annuities (RILA) with enhanced profitability.Innovative Hedge Fund OfferingsARNEX's hedge fund series reflects its commitment to performance and risk management. The ARNEX Protected Leverage Hedge Fund combines efficient risk mitigation with leveraged market exposure to deliver higher expected returns, while the ARNEX Multi-Strategy Fund integrates insurance-themed investments with equity market exposure for attractive risk-adjusted returns and capital preservation.“The partnership between ARM and Nexus brings together actuarial precision and global asset and risk management expertise,” said Charles Gilbert, Founder of Nexus. “This synergy creates a platform capable of addressing today’s financial complexities and delivering innovative solutions.”Delivering Long-Term ValueARNEX is dedicated to helping clients achieve resilience and sustained success. Leveraging sophisticated tools and advanced models, the company addresses challenges such as market volatility, regulatory demands, and underperforming portfolios. By aligning financial strategies with organizational goals, ARNEX ensures its clients are equipped with strategies to enhance the financial performance of the company while thriving in a dynamic and complex financial and regulatory environment.About ARNEX Capital Management, LLCFounded in 2025, ARNEX Capital Management, LLC is a Texas-based joint venture between Actuarial Risk Management, Ltd. ( www.actrisk.com ) and Nexus Risk Management Inc. ( www.nexusrisk.com ). The company specializes in Asset Liability Management, asset management, next-generation hedging strategies, bond structuring, and a purpose-built series of hedge funds. ARNEX combines exceptional actuarial expertise, advanced risk strategies, and cost-efficient delivery platforms to transform financial outcomes for its clients. To learn more, visit www.arnexcapital.com or email info@arnexcapital.com.

