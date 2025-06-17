Ripplecoin Mining announces support for XRP to participate in cloud mining, a crypto passive income channel in 2025

Cloud mining has entered the XRP era, making it easy to earn income every day, and investor confidence continues to rise.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the crypto asset market continues to develop, Ripplecoin Mining, the world's leading cloud mining platform, announced support for Ripple's token XRP to participate in its computing power contract system, further expanding mainstream currency investment channels and bringing users more diverse, convenient and sustainable passive income solutions.In recent years, cloud mining has rapidly become popular as a "zero equipment, zero maintenance, and automated" digital asset value-added model, and has become a popular choice for investors to cope with market fluctuations and achieve stable returns. Ripplecoin Mining has firmly established its leading position in the cloud mining market in 2025 with its powerful global computing power infrastructure, legal and compliant operating system, and full support for mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE. The official addition of XRP to the cloud mining ranks also marks a further breakthrough in the platform's application ecology of encrypted assets."Incorporating XRP into the cloud mining system is an important measure for our platform to open up to a wider user group," said a spokesperson for Ripplecoin Mining. "For many XRP holders, this is not only a new path for asset appreciation, but also an efficient tool for achieving daily passive income."How do XRP users start cloud mining? Three steps to start daily incomeThrough the Ripplecoin Mining platform, users can easily start cloud mining services with XRP or other crypto assets in just three steps:Register an account: Click here to register an account with your email address to get a $15 bonus immediately, and you can earn an additional $0.6 by signing in daily.Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of cloud mining contracts and supports flexible configuration of investment amounts according to budget.Payment start: Use XRP or other mainstream currencies to complete the payment, the system automatically allocates global computing resources, and users start daily income immediately.The whole process does not require the purchase of mining machines or complex configuration, which is suitable for all users from novices to professional investors.Core advantages of the platform: All-round leadership in technology, security and benefitsRipplecoin Mining was registered in the UK in 2017. With more than 120 data centers around the world, it has served more than 9 million users and established a solid reputation in the field of cloud mining. The platform has the following core advantages:Compliance operation: It is regulated by financial institutions in many countries, has transparent operations, and is trusted by the international market.Double security guarantee: The platform adopts McAfee security certification and Cloudflare protection system to fully protect user assets and data.Multi-currency support: Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, USDT, USDC, XRP and other mainstream cryptocurrencies.Green energy and AI scheduling: The data center is driven by green energy such as wind and solar energy, combined with AI algorithms to optimize mining efficiency, reduce energy consumption and increase revenue.Diverse contract options: Covering multiple contracts from US$100 to US$90,000, the return on investment can reach up to 87%+.Invitation reward mechanism: The platform provides a lifetime promotion rebate of 3%-4.5%, with a maximum cumulative reward of US$20,000.Contract examples: clear returns, stable incomeThe following are some contract types and corresponding income:$100 contract: net profit $106$500 contract: net profit $530$2400 contract: net profit $2853$8200 contract: net profit $10,815$46,000 contract: net profit $78,384$97,800 contract: net profit $183,296For more contract plans, please log in to the official website of the Ripple Mining Platform About Ripplecoin MiningRipplecoin Mining is a world-leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, founded in 2017 and headquartered in London, UK. The platform is committed to breaking the barriers of traditional mining and allowing global users to participate in digital currency mining in a convenient, efficient and green way. The company currently has more than 120 data centers deployed worldwide, with business covering more than 180 countries. It is a recognized low-risk, high-return mining solution provider.Official Website: https://ripplecoinmining.com

