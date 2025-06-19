Malaysia Launches World’s First AI-Powered Robotic Concrete Testing System by UTS and MyCRS

MyCRS x UTS Autonomous Concrete Testing System

Unit Test Scientific and MyCRS unveil a world-first AI-powered concrete testing system, bringing transparency and traceability to the industry.

This is a key step toward transparency in construction quality control. It represents the kind of innovation we need for real industry transformation.” — Associate Prof. Ir. Ts. Dr. Meldi bin Suhatril of Universiti Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to revolutionize construction material quality assurance, Unit Test Scientific Sdn Bhd (UTS) and MyCRS Sdn Bhd have officially launched the world’s first AI-powered Robotic Concrete Examination System, a fully integrated solution designed to bring unprecedented transparency, traceability, and governance to the construction industry.With over 40 years of engineering excellence, UTS is a respected Malaysian pioneer in the manufacturing of precision-grade concrete compression machines and a wide range of construction material testing equipment under its flagship brand UTS. Trusted by industry professionals across Asia and the Middle East, UTS machinery has contributed to landmark megaprojects such as KLCC, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (the world’s longest sea-crossing bridge), Hong Kong MTR, Singapore HDB, and even the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.This milestone marks a powerful partnership between UTS and MyCRS, a fast-growing Malaysian deep-tech startup dedicated to modernizing construction material testing through intelligent AIoT solutions. MyCRS has developed a proprietary system that transforms the conventional testing process—long criticized for its vulnerability to tampering and delays—into a fully intelligent, verifiable, and stakeholder-accessible testing workflow.“Our mission is to make every concrete test transparent, traceable, and tamper-proof,” said Thomas Yap, CEO of MyCRS. “Construction stakeholders—from developers and contractors to engineers and regulators—deserve real-time access and assurance on the quality of their core materials. This system empowers them to actively engage, not passively rely on a report.”At the heart of the new system is a robotic testing platform integrated with computer vision models, IoT-based chain-of-custody tracking, and cloud-based analytics. It ensures that each test is conducted under strict protocol, verified by tamper-evident data, and viewable in real time by all authorized parties. From sample casting to fracture analysis, every step is automated and logged, eliminating blind spots and human error that often compromise structural safety.The system is the result of 3 years of R&D and refinement, combining UTS's robust hardware and mechanical engineering heritage with MyCRS's AI-driven digital capabilities. Together, they have built a world-first full-stack solution for national-level quality governance, scalable for governments, regulators, and industry leaders across the globe.The system has already garnered significant attention from Malaysia’s construction ecosystem. During the soft launch phase, the innovation received praise from:Associate Prof. Ir. Ts. Dr. Meldi bin Suhatril of Universiti Malaya, who stated:“This is a key step toward transparency in construction quality control. It represents the kind of innovation we need for real industry transformation.”Representatives from leading industry players such as Heidelberg Materials and MDC Concrete, who recognized its potential to elevate supplier quality standards.Management from major accredited laboratories, several of whom have expressed interest in adopting the system as part of their digital transformation strategy.“This collaboration is more than a product launch, it’s a statement of confidence in Malaysian engineering innovation,” said Jeffrey Ip, Managing Director of UTS. “We believe this will place Malaysia on the global map for construction technology and reinforce our vision: to make every home safe to stay and great to own.”The joint offering from UTS and MyCRS sets a new benchmark in quality assurance for the AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction) and property development sectors. It is the first and only end-to-end robotic concrete testing solution in the world that provides AI-verifiable, real-time test visibility to every stakeholder, aligning with the smart city agenda, ESG goals, and global demands for construction accountability.As cities grow and construction complexity increases, this system offers governments, regulators, and the private sector a future-ready tool to ensure the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructure—protecting lives, assets, and public trust.Media Contact:Kevyn Hooperation@mycrs.com.my

Officially Launching of MyCRS x UTS Autonomous Concrete Cube Testing System

