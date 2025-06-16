Join us this July for the 2025 Florida Python Challenge™

Pictures and videos: FlPythonChallenge.org/Newsroom

In just a few short weeks, the 2025 Florida Python Challenge™ kicks off, giving participants the opportunity to raise awareness about invasive species, help protect native wildlife and win their share of $25,000 in prizes by removing invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades ecosystem. This year’s competition features the exciting addition of Everglades National Park as one of eight official Florida Python Challenge locations.

The 10-day competition, running from July 11-20 and hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District, features an Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000 for the registered participant who removes the most pythons. Competition participants also have the opportunity to win other cash prizes for most and longest pythons removed in three different categories, including novice, professional and military categories.

Intrigued but not yet registered? Visit FLPythonChallenge.org to register for the competition and take the required online training, as well as learn more about Burmese pythons, the unique Everglades ecosystem, additional training options and resources for planning your trip to south Florida for this year’s Challenge.

Want to get involved in removal of invasive species at any time of the year? In addition to year-round python removal opportunities on 32 Commission-managed lands, Burmese pythons may be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission — no permit or hunting license required. The FWC encourages people to remove and humanely kill invasive pythons from private lands whenever possible.

About Invasive Burmese Pythons

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native wildlife. This invasive species is found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python can lay 50 to over 100 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 23,000 Burmese pythons have been reported to the FWC as removed from Florida’s environment. For more information on Burmese pythons, visit MyFWC.com/Python.