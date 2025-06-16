CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Sacramento County Female Community Reentry Program

SAN BERNARDINO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced an incarcerated person who walked away Saturday, June 14, 2025, from a Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) facility in Sacramento County was apprehended today.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., incarcerated person Serena A. Moreno Carrera turned herself in at California Institution for Women (CIW).

Moreno-Carrera was received from Yolo County on Aug. 6, 2021. She was sentenced to eight years, eight months for mayhem, vandalism, vehicle theft, and hit and run causing injury of person other than self.

The FCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years of less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Serena A. Moreno- Carrera

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 20, 2025

