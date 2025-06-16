Following TaskMaster Pro Acquisition, Cubhub Rebrands as Statewise

The new Statewise logo, representing the unified platform for Medicaid providers following Cubhub’s rebrand and TaskMaster Pro acquisition. Cubhub logo representing the leading software provider for Medicaid-based home care agencies. The TaskMaster Pro logo, representing a trusted software platform for IDD service providers.

Delivering A Unified Platform for Medicaid Providers in Pediatrics, IDD, and Personal Care Services

We’re building better tools for Medicaid providers—ones that adapt to each state and every type of care, so our partners can focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional service.” — Cole Ballweg, CEO of Statewise

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cubhub, a leading EMR solution known for helping pediatric home care agencies streamline compliance, scheduling, documentation, and billing under complex Medicaid rules, today announced its rebrand to Statewise after acquiring TaskMaster Pro. The new name reflects the company’s expanded capabilities and deeper commitment to delivering powerful, state-specific solutions across the care continuum.“The Cubhub name served us well, but honestly it also caused some funny looks and confusion at times,” said Cole Ballweg, CEO of Statewise. “We have always had a pediatric focus, however most of our partner companies have expanded into adult programs. Our mission is to help expand access to care by offering the best tools possible for anyone serving a Medicaid population. Since so much of that work involves state-specific nuances we think the name Statewise captures what we do more clearly.”More than a name change, the move to Statewise marks a bold step forward—focused on equipping Medicaid-based providers with the tools, insights, and support they need to deliver exceptional care across every state. The company has plans to expand features and refine modules alongside its partner companies to meet the challenges of a market that is undergoing seismic changes.About StatewiseStatewise is the unified result of Cubhub and TaskMaster Pro—bringing together purpose-built software for Medicaid providers in pediatric, IDD, and personal care services. Designed to meet the complex, state-specific requirements of Medicaid programs, Statewise helps agencies streamline operations, ensure compliance, and deliver exceptional care. To learn more, visit www.statewise.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.