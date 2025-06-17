New Platform Aims to Strengthen Chattanooga’s Talent Pipeline

Internship CHA Website Home Page

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InternshipCha.com, a new website focused on connecting local students with meaningful work experiences, has officially launched to strengthen Chattanooga’s talent pipeline and help regional employers access homegrown talent.

While other platforms list internships nationally, InternshipCha.com was designed as a centralized, community-driven site that makes it easier for students to discover opportunities right here in Chattanooga—and for employers to recruit emerging talent with local roots.

“In our work with employers and community partners, we’ve heard how challenging it can be to connect with early talent—and how many students simply aren’t aware of what’s available locally,” said Wade Hinton, CEO of Hinton & Company. “We saw an opportunity to help close that gap. This platform makes it easier for organizations to reach emerging talent and for students to see what’s possible right here in Chattanooga.”

Developed in partnership with Chattanooga 2.0, Hinton & Company, the Chattanooga Chamber, Benwood Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, the site allows organizations to post internships at no cost. Internship listings are shared with students through local colleges, career centers, and community partners.

“Chattanooga 2.0 is committed to building a talent pipeline that works for everyone,” said Dr. Keri Randolph, Executive Director of Chattanooga 2.0. “InternshipCha.com helps connect local students to local opportunities—showing them they don’t have to leave Chattanooga to find meaningful, career-building experiences.”

Local employers like Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) are already using the platform to find and connect with students who want to grow their careers in the Chattanooga region.

“Internships are more than a resume builder—they’re a bridge to long-term success,” said Dionne R. Jenkins, Vice President of Corporate Engagement at TVFCU. “We’re proud to invest in local talent and help young professionals find a future right here in Chattanooga.”

Organizations are invited to list internships at no cost, and local schools and career centers are encouraged to share the platform with students—by visiting www.internshipcha.com.

About Hinton & Company

Hinton & Company is a national leadership and culture consulting firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The firm partners with organizations to strengthen employee engagement, develop leaders, and create thriving, inclusive workplaces.

About Chattanooga 2.0

Chattanooga 2.0 is a community-wide partnership focused on building a world-class talent development system that ensures all students and adults have access to the opportunities and resources needed to thrive in a changing economy.

