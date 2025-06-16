Redefining Transparency in Healthcare Procurement: Legendary HCP Rebrands as Procuris Health

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary HCP, a trusted leader in healthcare technology procurement, is proud to announce its rebrand to Procuris Health. This marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s evolution—signaling expanded capabilities, deeper innovation, and a renewed commitment to serving healthcare providers nationwide.Today, Procuris Health supports over 50 hospitals with a powerful platform that includes:• Automated E-Sourcing• Equipment Service Management• Depot Repair Oversight• Contract Lifecycle Management• In-House Rental ManagementThese solutions empower technicians and executives alike to meet operational demands, drive efficiency, and enhance clinical outcomes.As Procuris Health, the company remains steadfast in its mission: to bring greater transparency, control, and efficiency to procurement teams, suppliers, and biomedical professionals. With tools focused on cost reduction, process automation, and technician productivity, Procuris Health enables healthcare providers to focus on what matters most—exceptional patient care.With a growing leadership team and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Procuris Health continues to deliver smarter technology and service that reduce administrative burden, elevate quality, and support clinical and financial performance.Reflecting on the rebrand, Bevan Petrikin, CEO of Procuris Health, shares: “This transition represents far more than a new name—it honors the foundation built by Legendary HCP and amplifies our vision for the future. Procuris Health is purpose-built to deliver greater value to our partners, customers, and the patients they serve. We’re incredibly grateful for your continued support and look forward to what’s ahead.”During this transition, customers and suppliers will experience no disruption to their experience during the transition. The platform remains intuitive and reliable—backed by the same dedicated team and high-touch service.About Procuris HealthProcuris Health’s predecessor, Legendary HCP, was developed by Legendary Supply Chain, Inc., a Hendersonville, Tennessee based software development company, in 2020. The company currently serves over 50 hospitals and has helped them source over 24,000 parts representing over $20 million in orders. The Procuris Health platform has enabled its partners and customers to ease the administrative burden of procurement, enhance the quality of parts and service, increased opportunities to control costs, improved visibility to better manage imaging and biomedical assets, and allow caregivers to return to care faster.What Customers Can ExpectDuring this transition, customers and suppliers can expect no disruption to their experience. The platform remains as intuitive and reliable as ever, supported by the same high-touch service from a team they know and trust.Key features of the Procuris Health platform include:• Fast, transparent sourcing for critical imaging and biomedical equipment• Competitive bidding tools for cost-effective purchasing• Robust order, warranty, and entitlement tracking• Centralized vendor agreement and service contract management• Actionable spend analytics to drive smarter procurement decisionsThese capabilities are designed to empower both technicians and executives to meet operational demands while improving clinical efficiency.Our Core ValuesSpeedWe move with urgency to support the fast-paced demands of healthcare. From sourcing to fulfillment, we minimize downtime and keep critical systems running.InnovationWe build solutions that move the healthcare industry forward. Our technology empowers teams to streamline operations and enhance care delivery.EfficiencyWe reduce waste and optimize workflows—freeing up valuable time and resources so teams can focus on patients.TransparencyWe enable better decision-making with clear communication and real-time data. Trust is built through visibility and accountability.CareWe serve with empathy and purpose. Every tool we build and every decision we make is grounded in helping care teams provide exceptional, patient-centered care.Looking AheadFor additional information or questions about this transition, please contact info@procurishealth.com.

