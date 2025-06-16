Catapult Finance LLC dba Cartera, Upsizes Credit Facility From Hillcrest Private Credit LLC

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catapult Finance, LLC dba Cartera, a provider of fair and affordable home improvement financing for credit-challenged homeowners, announced that it upsized its credit facility from Hillcrest Private Credit LLC, an alternative lender specializing in private credit. The new senior credit facility, which was increased from $5 million to $15 million, will support Cartera’s financing of originations through their extensive network of home improvement contractors.“We’ve gotten to know the Hillcrest team over the last year, and their experience and knowledge of our consumer credit space is unparalleled,” said Iker Otegui and Herbert Grossmann, Founders of Cartera. “The expansion of this credit facility will support our mission to credit-challenged homeowners and will allow us to sustain our growth and better serve our home improvement contractors.”“Cartera quickly stood out to us because of their robust underwriting process, unique product, and long-standing relationships with reputable contractors,” said Clayton Huffstutter, Managing Director at Hillcrest. “We strongly believe in the company’s mission to provide credit products for underserved homeowners and we’re proud to support Cartera’s continued expansion.”About Cartera CreditEstablished in 2019 and based in Dallas, Texas, Cartera offers financing to credit-challenged homeowners through an extensive network of home improvement contractors. Through their proprietary online decision engine, they provide real-time and competitive loan approvals to individuals with limited or no credit history, which allows their contractors to capitalize on otherwise lost sales opportunities.Cartera believes in its purpose of providing financially underserved individuals with the means to make essential purchases for their homes while helping them build credit history and improve their quality of life. Cartera is also proud to cater to the increasingly relevant Latin community in the U.S., an important demographic group that is a driving force behind the U.S. economy.About Hillcrest Private Credit, LLCHillcrest Private Credit is a private credit lender that provides structured credit facilities to support alternative lending platforms who work with credit-challenged consumers. Based in Dallas, Texas, Hillcrest targets transactions ranging from approximately $5 to $25million.

