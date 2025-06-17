New Article Explores Why National Football Teams Are Losing Relevance with Fans

When Glory Goes Down the Drain — A provocative symbol of how national teams are losing their shine. Can marketing rescue the soul of international football? Matteo Rinaldi, co-founder of Human Centric Group, Adjunct Professor at Luiss Business School, and author of two best-selling books. “Bonded by Blood” — The All Blacks don’t just wear the jersey, they embody it. A legacy of pride, culture, and identity brought to life through one of sport’s most powerful rituals.

From Brazil to the All Blacks, Matteo Rinaldi explores how storytelling, identity, and branding could help national football teams win back passion and purpose.

National teams don’t need a tactical reset. They need a brand reboot, rooted in meaning, pride, and identity” — Matteo Rinaldi

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are national football teams losing their soul? In a bold new article, Matteo Rinaldi, adjunct professor at Luiss Business School and co-founder of Human Centric Group, argues that declining enthusiasm for international football has less to do with tactics and more to do with branding, storytelling, and emotional connection.Titled “Why National Teams Are Losing Their Appeal, and What Marketing Can Do About It,” the piece delivers a clear wake-up call: the problem is not just performance. It's relevance. Drawing from historical anecdotes, global marketing best practices, and the author’s own experience in the football industry, the article highlights the identity crisis facing national teams today.“This isn’t just a football issue—it’s a brand crisis,” writes Rinaldi. “And it needs a rebrand that’s bold enough to believe in, and human enough to belong to.”A Crisis Beyond the PitchAccording to Rinaldi, several factors are eroding national team appeal:• Players skipping call-ups to protect club careers• Club competitions outshining international fixtures in prestige• Weakened nationalism among Gen Z• Overloaded football calendars leaving no time—or energy—for patriotismThe result? A national shirt that increasingly feels like an obligation, not a dream.Five Solutions from the World’s BestThe article draws on global case studies—from Brazil’s Seleção to the All Blacks—to show how marketing can reignite national passion:1. Reimagine national competitions with emotionally driven storytelling2. Borrow club tactics like all-day stadium experiences and digital fandom3. Reconnect with youth values through purpose and lifestyle positioning4. Embrace local cultural symbols like haka rituals or historical narratives5. Turn teams into movements, not just matchday lineupsFrom France’s “ Proud to Be Blue ” to Iceland’s mythic team launches and Adidas’ “ Bonded by Blood ” campaign for the All Blacks, Rinaldi maps a path forward—one where marketing becomes the bridge between identity, pride, and performance.Football Is Still a Religion—But It Needs a New SermonRinaldi suggests that national teams must learn from brands: to inspire, to unify, and to emotionally resonate in an age of fragmentation and global club culture. His message is both a critique and a call to arms—for federations, marketers, and even fans.The article is already attracting attention from sports marketers, journalists, and cultural commentators looking to understand why national teams feel flat—and what can be done to change that.Read the Full Article “Why National Teams Are Losing Their Appeal, and What Marketing Can Do About It” is now live.About the authorMatteo Rinaldi is a Senior Marketing Strategy Consultant and Co-Founder of Human Centric Group, with global experience driving double-digit growth for brands like Danone, Carlsberg, Revlon, PepsiCo, and Visa. Having worked across multiple continents, he specializes in leveraging cultural insights for impactful brand strategies. A passionate educator, Matteo teaches marketing worldwide, shaping future industry leaders. Previously, he worked with L’Oréal and Coca-Cola HBC. He is also a best-selling author in marketing.

