River: 'The Powerful Metaverse Script About A New Form Of Life'

The scientist who fused human and robot consciousness, creating a new form of life, will discover a plot to destroy mankind.

It’s art the greatest manifestation of human power.” — GIUSEPPE DE VUONO

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:GIUSEPPE DE VUONO AND ALBERTO MERIGOMail: giusdevuono@mail.comWebsite: https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm12541311?s=84cbb1c4-5385-a826-fee0-00965f58aefa&site_preference=normal Phone: 0039/3407270818RIVER wins "BEST FEATURE SCRIPT" Award at the Vegas Movie Awards™.The feature screnpaly RIVER is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Feature Script, Award of Excellence.RIVER tells the story of a scientist who fused human and robot consciousness, creating a new form of life, will discover a plot to destroy mankind.RIVER has been written by Giuseppe De Vuono and Alberto Merigo, two very appassionate screenwriters who love cinema, art and creation.RIVER managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best-reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to providing filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the prestigious Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind RIVER to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTA-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights. Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com This is screenwriters’ statement after this important achievement: “It’s art the greatest manifestation of human power, so rich in inspiration, shapes and colors.”For more information about award-winning RIVER visit: https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm12541311?s=84cbb1c4-5385-a826-fee0-00965f58aefa&site_preference=normal Milan, 16 june 2025,Giuseppe De Vuono and Alberto Merigo

