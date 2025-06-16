Dental Restoration Cement Global Market Sees Positive Growth With CAGR Of 6.8% In 2025

Dental Restoration Cement Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The dental restoration cement market has witnessed impressive growth in recent years, climbing from $1.72 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025. The increase is represented by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. The uptick can be credited to the growing prevalence of dental caries, an aging population, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increased awareness of oral health and the growing number of dental clinics.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Dental Restoration Cement Market Size?

Further expansion is expected in the dental restoration cement market. Projections suggest the market will grow to $2.37 billion in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 8.3%. Innovations such as nanotechnology-enhanced cements, bioactive dental materials, light-cure resin cements, self-adhesive resin cements, antibacterial cement formulations will play a crucial role in such growth. Significant trends in the coming years include customized and smart delivery systems, eco-friendly and BPA-free formulations, CAD/CAM integration, and adoption of resin-modified glass ionomer RMGIC technology.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Dental Restoration Cement Market?

The rise of dental diseases is another crucial factor propelling the dental restoration cement market forward. Dental diseases - such as tooth decay, gum disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, and others impacting the health and function of teeth and surrounding tissues - are increasingly prevalent due to lax oral hygiene practices. Dental restoration cement is key in managing these diseases, as it securely bonds restorations to teeth, facilitating function restoration and preventing further decay or infection. Proof of this influence can be seen in the fact that in England during 2023-2024, 34 million dental restoration procedures were performed, posting a 4.3% increase from 2022-2023 according to the UK's National Health Service.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Dental Restoration Cement Market?

Major industry players in the dental restoration cement market include 3M Company, Ultradent Products, Kerr Corporation, Coltene Whaledent AG, Septodont Holding, Shofu Inc., ACTEON GROUP, VOCO GmbH, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, META-BIOMED, DenMat Holdings LLC, Cavex Holland BV, BISCO Inc., Pulpdent Corporation, Parkell Inc, Tokuyama Dental Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., and Biodinâmica.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Dental Restoration Cement Market?

Major companies in the dental restoration cement market sector are focused on developing advanced materials, notably resin-modified glass ionomer luting cement, to improve durability, aesthetics, and ease of use in dental procedures.

How Is The Dental Restoration Cement Market Segmented?

The dental restoration cement market is segmented:

1 By Product: Cement-Based Restoratives, Resin-Based Cements, Glass Ionomer Cements, Composite Cements, Temporary Cements

2 By Application: Direct Restoration, Indirect Restoration, Implant Restoration, Crown And Bridge Cementation, Orthodontic Applications

3 By End-User: Dentists, Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic And Research Institutions, Dental Laboratories

What Are The Regional Insights In The Dental Restoration Cement Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the largest region in the dental restoration cement market. However, the fastest-growing region in the forecast period is slated to be Asia-Pacific, with the report covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

