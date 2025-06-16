Global Dog Training Equipment Market To Reach $2.85 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.3%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dog Training Equipment Market Report 2025 presents a detailed analysis of the sector's recent strong growth trajectory. Projected to rise from $2.10 billion in 2024 to $2.23 billion in 2025, the market showcases a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. Factors anchoring this growth include increasing pet ownership and pet care awareness, rising demand for professional pet training and pet care services, and escalating disposable income.

What Are The Dog Training Equipment Market Growth Projections For The Coming Years?

The dog training equipment market is set to see robust expansion over the next few years. Its estimated size of $2.85 billion in 2029 demonstrates a CAGR of 6.3%. Growth during this forecast period can be attributed to an intensified focus on preventing behavioral issues, a surge in demand for customizable training solutions, an increase in pet adoption, the expansion of pet retail and e-commerce, and the emergence of professional training services. Innovations integrating artificial intelligence in training tools, adoption of telehealth services for pet training, advancements in remote training systems, as well as the introduction of smart training collars and leashes are some key trends projected for this forecast period.

What Are The Major Drivers In The Dog Training Equipment Market?

Increasing pet ownership is expected to fuel the growth of the dog training equipment market. Pet ownership entails the responsibility of providing food and shelter to the pets. The trend of pet ownership is powered by people's growing emotional connection with pets, often seeking them for companionship and stress relief in their daily lives. Dog training equipment enhances pet ownership by improving communication and promoting positive behaviour in dogs. Efficient training is integral in achieving a well-behaved and happier pet. For example, according to the American Pet Products Association a US-based non-profit trade association, in March 2023, 66% of U.S. households had pets, marking an increase from the previous year's 62%.

Who Are The Key Players In The Dog Training Equipment Market?

Notable companies operating in this market include Garmin Ltd, PetSafe, Coastal Pet Products Inc., SportDOG Brand, Julius-K9, Prevue Pet Products Inc., Ray Allen Manufacturing LLC, Delta Canine, The Company of Animals Ltd, Kyjen, Dogtra Company, E-Collar Technologies Inc., ActiveDogs Inc., Zorba International, Harddog’s Requisites, Mendota Products, Black Dog Wear, TrustyPaws, Better Sporting Dogs, and Shenzhen SmartPet Technology Co. Ltd.

How Are Emerging Trends Shaping The Dog Training Equipment Market?

Companies in the sector, significant players and emerging enterprises alike, are leveraging modern technological innovations such as artificial intelligence AI in dog training devices. These devices analyze a dog's behavior in real-time, offering personalized feedback or automatic corrections to boost training effectiveness. For instance, in January 2025, Traini, a US-based company, launched an AI-powered smart dog collar designed to analyze barks, heart rate, temperature, and movement, estimating over 10 emotional states using advanced AI algorithms. The companion smartphone app provides real-time feedback, tracks emotional trends, alerts for stress or health-related concerns, and offers personalized care recommendations.

What Is The Dog Training Equipment Market Segmentation?

The dog training equipment market report segments the market as per -

1 Product Type: Collars, Leashes, Harnesses, Training Pads, Clickers, Whistles, Other Product Types

2 Material Type: Nylon, Leather, Metal, Plastic, Other Material Types

3 Dog Size: Small Dogs, Medium Dogs, Large Dogs, Extra Large Dogs

4 Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pet Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

5 Application: Household, Professional Training, Other Applications

Sub-segments include -

1 Collars: Standard Collars, Martingale Collars, Electronic E-Collars, Head Collars, Global Positioning System GPS Tracking Collars

2 Leashes: Standard Leashes, Retractable Leashes, Slip Leashes, Adjustable Leashes, Training Leashes

3 Harnesses: Front-Clip Harnesses, Back-Clip Harnesses, Dual-Clip Harnesses, No-Pull Harnesses, Step-In Harnesses

4 Training Pads: Disposable Training Pads, Reusable Or Washable Training Pads, Scented Training Pads, Attractant Training Pads, Grass Training Pads

5 Clickers: Standard Clickers, Box Clickers, Button Clickers, Adjustable Volume Clickers, Wristband Clickers

6 Whistles: Standard Whistles, Silent Whistles, Dual-Tone Whistles, Pea Whistles, Electronic Whistles

7 Other Product Types: Muzzles, Agility Training Tools, Treat Dispensers, Target Sticks, Remote Trainers

What Are The Regional Insights In The Dog Training Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America was seen as the largest region in the dog training equipment market. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The report also covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

