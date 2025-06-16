Global Animal Microchip Implant Market Set For 8.3% Growth, Reaching $1.60 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Acute Animal Microchip Implant Market Size Indicate?

The animal microchip implant market size is witnessing a robust upward trajectory in recent years, and is expected to continue doing so in the approaching years. The market size, which was worth $1.07 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $1.17 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The growth during the historic period can be credited to several factors such as burgeoning pet ownership, initiation of stray animal control measures, enhancement of veterinary infrastructure, laws making pet microchipping mandatory, increased awareness about pet theft and recovery, and the rising expenditure on companion animals.

What Are The Future Projections For The Animal Microchip Implant Market?

The animal microchip implant market size is predicted to register significant growth in the coming years. The market size is projected to reach $1.60 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 8.3%. The expansion during the forecast period can be attributed to broadening pet insurance requisites, growth in pet travel and cross-border regulations, emergence of smart city and smart farming initiatives, increasing demand in developing economies, and expansion of veterinary telemedicine. Major trends anticipated to surface in the forecast period include integration with smartphone applications, development of dual-purpose microchips, advancements in biocompatible materials, unification of microchips with cloud platforms and data analytics, and development of cost-effective microchip solutions.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Animal Microchip Implant Market?

The likely surge in pet ownership is expected to fuel the growth of the animal microchip implant market in the future. Pet ownership, the act of taking care of a domestic animal for companionship or other non-commercial purposes is on a rise. An increasing number of individuals are acknowledging the mental health benefits of companionship. Pets help alleviate stress, anxiety, and feelings of loneliness. Animal microchip implants serve as permanent, scannable forms of identification that effectively and promptly reunite lost pets with their owners. For instance, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association APPA, a US-based non-profit industry association, reported that in 2024, Gen Z accounted for 20% 18.8 million of U.S. households owning pets. This represented a 43.5% increase from 2023, and contributed significantly to the increase in dog and cat ownership. Therefore, the increasing pet ownership is a major driving factor of the animal microchip implant market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Animal Microchip Implant Market?

Prominent companies operating in the animal microchip implant market include Merck & Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Smiths Medical ASD Inc., Virbac Corporation, Datamars SA, Allflex USA Inc., Animalcare Group plc, Pethealth Inc., Intervet Inc., Jeffers Inc., Avid Identification Systems Inc., Doowa Technology Company Limited, Destron Fearing Corporation, Wuxi Fofia Technology Co. Ltd., Biomark Inc., Microchip4Solutions Inc., Pet-ID Microchips Ltd., PROSAGRI srl, Trovan Ltd., Autag Technology Europe B.V., Pedymark Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Animal Microchip Implant Market?

Major operators in the animal microchip implant market are emphasizing on the development of innovative solutions, such as advanced pet microchips, to retain their market position. Advanced pet microchips are next-generation implants that facilitate temperature monitoring, app connectivity, and enhanced data security, thereby improving pet health tracking and owner's access to important information. For example, MSD Animal Health, a U.S. based pharmaceutical company, launched the HomeAgain Thermochip in November 2022. This innovative pet microchip, besides providing unique identification, also measures subcutaneous temperature. This dual-function chip aids routine health checks and medical care by providing stress-free, accurate temperature monitoring along with pet ID scanning.

How Is The Animal Microchip Implant Market Segmented?

The animal microchip implant market is categorized into different segments and subsegments.

Segments:

1 By Type: Animal ID Microchip, Reusable Pet Tracking Microchip, Transponder Microchips, Other Types

2 By Pet Type: Cats, Dogs, Horses, Other Pet Types

3 By Technology: RFID Technology, Infrared Technology, Low Frequency Technology

4 By Application: Pet Identification, Livestock Tracking, Wildlife Conservation, Emergency Recovery

5 By End Use: Veterinary Clinics, Animal Shelters, Research Institutions, Pet Owners

Subsegments:

1 By Animal ID Microchip: Companion Animal Identification, Livestock Identification, Wildlife and Exotic Animal Tracking

2 By Reusable Pet Tracking Microchip: GPS-Enabled Microchips, RFID-Based Reusable Chips, Rechargeable Microchip Devices

3 By Transponder Microchips: Passive RFID Microchips, Active RFID Microchips, Biocompatible Transponders 4 By Other Types: Temperature-Sensing Microchips, Injectable Biosensor Microchips, Advanced Multi-Function Implants

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Animal Microchip Implant Market?

In terms of regional dominance, North America had the largest share in the animal microchip implant market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the quickest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

