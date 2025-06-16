Chloe Hodge’s A Sea of Secrets Continues the Terrulian Trials Urban Fantasy Saga with Magic and Intrigue: OUT NOW

A steamy, high-stakes urban fantasy, A Sea of Secrets delivers magic, murder, and heart-racing romance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Chloe Hodge and Rebecca Camm have released the highly anticipated third installment in their Terrulian Trials series, A Sea of Secrets, a steamy, suspenseful urban fantasy that plunges readers deeper into a world of magic, mystery, and deadly trials.

To purchase copies of Hodge’s magical books, click here: https://www.chloehodge.com/

"The imagination is like a wild playground where anything is possible. I love diving into new worlds that stretch beyond the limits of reality. Through my books, I want readers to feel they can become anyone, be anything, and explore places they’ve never even dreamed of. That’s the magic of storytelling: it’s a passport to endless adventure and self-discovery," Hodge exclaims.

In A Sea of Secrets, death stalks the Halls of Ascension as Fallon Auger, daughter of House Jupiter, races to capture a murderer who slipped through their grasp, with one final trial standing between her and freedom for Terrulia. Amidst dark magic, blood, and betrayal, she leans on four fiercely loyal allies who hold her bleeding heart together, ready to face monsters and enemies alike in a relentless pursuit of justice and revenge.

The Terrulian Trials series is a unique blend of urban fantasy and Why Choose storytelling, featuring multiple first-person points of view, enemies-to-lovers romances, and a high-stakes academy setting. Fans of Zodiac Academy, The Hunger Games, and The Bonds That Tie will find a thrilling mix of humor, brutality, and steamy passion in this bold and addictive series.

The series begins with A Sky of Storms, where the daughter of House Jupiter fights to claim the throne in a deadly competition filled with political intrigue and romantic tension. A Forest of Fire raises the stakes with murder, blackmail, and firestorm disasters. Now, A Sea of Secrets brings the action to a fever pitch, setting the stage for an unforgettable climax.

"Writing The Terrulian Trials has been an incredible journey of crafting a world where magic, loyalty, and betrayal collide," says Chloe Hodge. "With A Sea of Secrets, I wanted to push the stakes even higher and give readers a finale full of emotion, action, and the steamy relationships they’ve come to expect."

A Sea of Secrets is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all major book retailers. Dive into the Terrulian Trials series today to experience a world where danger lurks in every shadow, and no one is safe.

Check out all of Chloe Hodge’s unforgettable series:

The Terrulian Trials

An urban fantasy, the Why Choose series is packed with steamy romance, high-stakes academy challenges, and magic. It features multi-perspective storytelling and explores complex characters navigating loyalty, power, and identity in a brutal, thrilling world.

The Cursed Blood

A dark fantasy romance series steeped in Hungarian folklore, witches, and arranged marriage. Filled with enemies-to-lovers tension, dark magic, and dangerous stakes, it follows a witch caught between fate and desire in a fight to save her kingdom.

The Guardians of the Grove

An epic fantasy trilogy weaving together prophecy, chosen ones, and a sprawling adventure to protect multiple realms. Fans of Throne of Glass and The Lord of the Rings will enjoy this action-packed saga of war, alliances, and sacrifice.

Romancing the Realms

A collection of romantic fantasy standalones by various authors, with Chloe Hodge’s Courting the Fae Captain delivering fierce heroines, fake dating, fated mates, and high-stakes magic in a richly imagined fae world.

"For readers craving something fresh and different, A Sea of Secrets delivers a world where the unexpected is the norm and every page holds a new surprise. This summer’s hottest read is perfect for anyone looking to escape into a place where anything is possible, a must-have for every bookshelf and adventurous heart."

About Chloe Hodge

Chloe Hodge is a bestselling author known for her immersive fantasy and urban fantasy novels featuring complex characters, rich world-building, and sizzling romance. She is the co-author of the Terrulian Trials series and the bestselling Cursed Blood series, among others. Chloe’s work is beloved by fans who crave stories full of mystery, magic, and heart.

JOIN THE COVEN!

Get exclusive content, early reveals, and insider access to all the steamy drama from Chloe Hodge and Rebecca Camm: https://www.chloehodge.com/

Website: www.chloehodge.com

Amazon Author Page: https://amzn.to/4dNUsU1

Join the Community: https://bit.ly/43tUziL

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.