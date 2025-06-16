Family Guy’s Alec Sulkin Launches Ramble: A Social Texting App That Turns Real Chats into Shared Social Experiences

Ramble. A Social Texting App to Chat and be Voyeurs Across Social Messaging Alec Sulkin worked with Miroma Project Factory to enable creators, fans, and brands to turn group chats into Ramble — the new social app.

Ramble turns group chats into public entertainment—letting fans, creators, and celebs share witty, real-time banter in a bold new social format.

I’ve always thought the Family Guy writers' room group chat was so hilarious and entertaining that it deserved an audience,” — Alec Sulkin

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new social texting platform, Ramble, has officially launched, introducing a completely new way for creators, fans, and brands to connect through dynamic, public group chats. Developed by digital innovation studio Miroma Project Factory (MPF) for Alec Sulkin screenwriter, producer, and voice actor known for his work on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show, Ramble blurs the line between private group messages and social media, creating an entirely new form of public conversation.MPF based in Sydney Australia, is best known for building award-winning digital experiences; they worked closely with Sulkin and the Ramble team to transform a bold creative concept into a public-ready MVP. Bringing to life a space where behind-the-scenes conversations are now centre stage. Ramble invites users to create dynamic group text chats that can be viewed by the public, providing a front-row seat to the conversation.Inspired by the quick wit and energy of the Family Guy writers’ room, Ramble gives fans a front-row seat to real-time conversations between creators, celebrities, writers, and thought leaders. The app’s unique structure lets users follow curated text threads and jump into a comment section designed to keep the main discussion flowing without disruption."I’ve always thought the Family Guy writers' room group chat was so hilarious and entertaining that it deserved an audience,” said Ramble Founder and Family Guy showrunner, Alec Sulkin. “With Ramble, we’re bringing that same energy to the world— turning private, behind-the-scenes conversations into a social experience for everyone to enjoy.” said Alec Sulkin, Founder of Ramble.Built for both creators and communities, Ramble bridges the immediacy of texting with the shareability of social media. Project Factory’s product team brought their deep expertise in user engagement, user experience and content design to develop features that foster both creative expression and community connection."With the MVP complete, our next step is to launch targeted real-world testing to validate product-market fit and gather insights that will inform our growth roadmap. In parallel, we are preparing to raise external capital to evolve Ramble into a fully scalable platform, designed to empower creators, strengthen communities, and unlock new value in the social engagement space." Kat Robinson, CEO of Miroma Project FactoryImagine tuning in to the witty banter of celebrities, witnessing TV writers brainstorm and craft jokes for an upcoming episode, or following thought leaders as they debate trending topics, all within an open, engaging chat format. Ramble isn’t just about observing; users can join the conversation through a dedicated comment section, offering their own insights and reactions in real-time without disrupting the original discussion.Ramble is designed for storytellers, those who love to connect, share and create together. Whether you’re a fan looking to engage with your favourite creators or simply want a new, collaborative way to banter with friends, Ramble provides a unique platform for all forms of interaction.What Users Are Saying:Early adopters are calling Ramble “the most innovative communication tool since Twitter.” Fans, influencers, and content creators alike are embracing the platform for its transparency, spontaneity, and social connection.Availability and Download: Ramble is now available for download on the App Store . With a user-friendly interface and an open invite to be part of the conversation, Ramble is poised to become the next big thing in social communication.Download Ramble on the App StoreAbout Miroma Project Factory:Miroma Project Factory is a multi-award-winning digital production and development studio known for creating innovative, user-centred digital products across web, mobile, games, and social platforms. MPF has built its reputation on delivering high-impact experiences in entertainment, broadcast, and health, with a focus on gamification and behaviour-driven design. Learn more at https://www.theprojectfactory.com/projects/ramble About Alec Sulkin:Alec Sulkin is a writer and executive producer for Family Guy, shaping its iconic humour since the early 2000s. He’s also collaborated with Seth MacFarlane on hit films like Ted, Ted 2, and A Million Ways to Die in the West. Known for his sharp wit, Sulkin is a comedy force on screen and online.For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:Miroma Project Factoryinfo@theprojectfactory.comNick SchleinCo-Founder, AdvisorRamble Social Corp.(650) 799-8000nick.schlein@thehellogroup.com

