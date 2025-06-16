Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Lima City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Clear Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Athens
|Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Metroparks of Butler County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Coshocton
|City of Coshocton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|City of Galion
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Phoenix Village Academy Primary 2 dba Wings Academy 1
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Walnut Township Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Merciful Healthcare Services LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Hamilton
|Technological College Preparatory World Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Fairfax Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Flatrock Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron
|Ripley Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Firelands Ambulance Service
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Knox
|City of Mount Vernon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Lorain
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Ohio School Plan
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Avenue School of Arts
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Glass City Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Eagle Learning Center, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Toledo Express Airport Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mahoning
|Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Meigs
|Meigs Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Summit Academy Community School - Dayton
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Malta Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Village of Adamsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|Perry County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Village of Waverly
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Gasper Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Richland
|Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Zane Trace Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Massillon City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Akron Middle School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Open Water Counseling and Recovery, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Mineral City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Vinton
|Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
