Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Lima City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Clear Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Athens Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Butler Metroparks of Butler County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clermont Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Coshocton City of Coshocton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Crawford City of Galion
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Phoenix Village Academy Primary 2 dba Wings Academy 1
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Walnut Township Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Merciful Healthcare Services LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Hamilton Technological College Preparatory World Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
The Fairfax Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Harrison Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Flatrock Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron Ripley Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Firelands Ambulance Service
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Knox City of Mount Vernon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Lorain Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Ohio School Plan
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Avenue School of Arts
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Glass City Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Eagle Learning Center, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Toledo Express Airport Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mahoning Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Meigs Meigs Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Summit Academy Community School - Dayton
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Malta Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Village of Adamsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Perry Perry County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Pike Village of Waverly
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Preble Gasper Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Richland Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Zane Trace Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Massillon City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Akron Middle School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Open Water Counseling and Recovery, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Tuscarawas Village of Mineral City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

