Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Lima City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Clear Creek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Athens Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Butler Metroparks of Butler County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clermont Union Township, Clermont County, Ohio Special Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Union Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Coshocton City of Coshocton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Crawford City of Galion

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Phoenix Village Academy Primary 2 dba Wings Academy 1

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Walnut Township Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Summit Academy Community School - Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Middle School - Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Transition High School - Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Merciful Healthcare Services LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Hamilton Technological College Preparatory World Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

The Fairfax Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Harrison Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Pleasant Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Flatrock Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Huron Ripley Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Firelands Ambulance Service

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Jackson Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Knox City of Mount Vernon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Lorain Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Ohio School Plan

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Avenue School of Arts

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Glass City Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Eagle Learning Center, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Toledo Express Airport Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Mahoning Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Meigs Meigs Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Summit Academy Community School - Dayton

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Malta Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Muskingum Village of Adamsville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Perry Perry County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Pike Village of Waverly

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Preble Gasper Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Richland Monroe Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Zane Trace Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Massillon City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit Summit Academy Akron Elementary School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Akron Middle School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Open Water Counseling and Recovery, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Tuscarawas Village of Mineral City

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures

