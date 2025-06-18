D&B Engineers and Architects Expands with One New Hire: Andreia Pereira of Franklin Square

Andreia Pereira of Franklin Square Joins the Team at D&B D&B President Steven A. Fangmann

Andreia Pereira of Franklin Square Joins the Team at D&B Engineers and Architects

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading Engineering and Architectural consulting organization specializing in water, wastewater, hazardous waste, architecture, solid waste, civil and environmental engineering, and construction management, has hired Andreia Pereira of Franklin Square in the Accounting Department.

Andreia Pereira of Franklin Square joins D&B Engineers and Architects as AP/AR Specialist in the Accounting Department at the firm’s Woodbury, NY corporate headquarters. Ms. Pereira previously worked at WindowRama in Deer Park, NY as an Accounts Receivable Specialist. She received a Associate of Science degree in Accounting from Nassau Community College in Garden City, NY and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from State University of New York College at Old Westbury in Old Westbury, NY.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE commented, “D&B is always looking for the best and the brightest to join our team – whether that is on the engineering side of the business or on the administrative side. Ms. Pereira is a welcome addition to our already stellar accounting team.”

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation, and drinking water quality and supply issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

