Phase Shift Ventures Launches to Back Early-Stage Deep Tech Startups in the Orlando/Space Coast Corridor and Beyond

Makes inaugural investment in Rapta, a Portland/Cocoa Beach-based AI machine vision startup serving the aerospace and defense manufacturing sector

This is exactly the kind of deep tech company we are building Phase Shift Ventures to support - companies that bridge commercial and government markets with innovative solutions reshaping industries.” — Dennis R. Pape

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phase Shift Ventures , a new venture capital firm focused on backing early-stage startups built on engineering innovations and scientific discoveries, today announced its official launch in the Orlando / Space Coast aerospace and defense corridor. Led by Managing Partner Dennis R. Pape, a deep tech founder, angel investor, and technology commercialization expert, the firm’s team of experienced deep tech founders and operators brings capital, expertise, and growth strategies to startups, particularly those bridging commercial and government markets.“Deep tech startups are attracting investment capital at levels not seen since the aftermath of the dot.com bust when VC investment shifted to consumer internet and SaaS startups,” said Pape.In conjunction with its launch, Phase Shift Ventures announces its inaugural investment in Rapta , a Portland/Cocoa Beach-based AI machine vision startup addressing critical challenges in aerospace and defense manufacturing. The firm participated in Rapta’s oversubscribed $2.7M seed round alongside top institutional investors and successful entrepreneurs with deep expertise in AI, manufacturing, and cybersecurity. “Rapta’s AI platform addresses urgent capacity and quality challenges facing aerospace and defense manufacturers. We’re proud to back their growth in Florida’s Space Coast region," said Pape.Rapta is revolutionizing quality control for Fortune 1000 manufacturers, from defense primes to medical device leaders across the US. Rapta's selection for the elite 2025 Northrop Grumman Technology Accelerator underscores the critical nature of their work, representing a fast track to collaboration with one of the world's leading aerospace and defense technology companies.Aaron Brown, Founder and CEO of Rapta, added: “With major defense primes expanding their factory footprints across Florida, Rapta’s growing presence in the Space Coast region positions it strategically to support emerging production and quality needs.”###About Phase Shift VenturesPhase Shift Ventures is a venture capital firm backing early-stage deep tech startups, particularly those that bridge commercial and government markets. Based in Florida’s Orlando / Space Coast aerospace and defense corridor, the firm invests in companies built on breakthrough science and engineering with dual-use potential across sectors like AI, advanced manufacturing, advanced materials, aerospace, defense, and national security, electronics and photonics, AR/VR, and autonomy. Phase Shift Ventures brings capital, operational expertise, and strategic support to help founders navigate complex markets and scale transformational technologies. To learn more, visit https://www.phaseshiftventures.com and follow Phase Shift Ventures on Linkedin. For more information contact Dennis R. Pape, dennis@phaseshiftventures.com.About RaptaRapta is at the forefront of deploying advanced Agentic AI manufacturing solutions that transform inspection, quality control, and production scalability. The company's autonomous AI agents deliver 30% expanded capacity, 90% lower error costs and 10x faster task automation. Rapta also accelerates New Product Introduction (NPI) ramp-up by 3x, helping manufacturers meet low-rate and full-rate production and reliability milestones, with confidence, speed, and on-time delivery. To learn more, visit http://www.rapta.ai and follow Rapta on Linkedin. For more information contact Matthew D. Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer, mthornton@rapta.ai, 503-917-3013.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.