Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

CANADA, June 15 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, ahead of the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Carney underscored the many areas of close co-operation between Canada and Australia, particularly in trade, defence, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. As Five Eyes partners, Prime Minister Carney shared his government’s plan to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces, including through co-operation with Australia on projects such as Over-the-Horizon Radar.

The leaders shared opportunities for further partnership, including on critical minerals and wildfire response. To that end, Canadians thank Prime Minister Albanese for the deployment of Australian firefighters to assist with efforts to combat Alberta wildfires and convey their gratitude to all those brave women and men on the ground keeping communities safe.

As the world becomes increasingly dangerous, Canada and Australia will deepen their bilateral relationship and build shared growth. The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact.