Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,085 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

CANADA, June 15 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, ahead of the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Carney underscored the many areas of close co-operation between Canada and Australia, particularly in trade, defence, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. As Five Eyes partners, Prime Minister Carney shared his government’s plan to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces, including through co-operation with Australia on projects such as Over-the-Horizon Radar.

The leaders shared opportunities for further partnership, including on critical minerals and wildfire response. To that end, Canadians thank Prime Minister Albanese for the deployment of Australian firefighters to assist with efforts to combat Alberta wildfires and convey their gratitude to all those brave women and men on the ground keeping communities safe.

As the world becomes increasingly dangerous, Canada and Australia will deepen their bilateral relationship and build shared growth. The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more