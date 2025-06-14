VA recognizes four World War II-era Veterans

Family members and Veteran caregivers gathered at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City, Louisiana, to pay tribute to four World War II-era residents.

All eyes were on Veterans Alfred Procell, 101; Albert Smith, 101; Billie Taylor, 100; and Robert “Bob” Robertson, 100. Between them, the Veterans have 402 years of combined life experience to celebrate.

“These Veterans are truly a living encyclopedia of history, wisdom and experience,” said Kim Lane, associate director of the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in neighboring Shreveport, where many of the facility’s residence receive their care.

Each Veteran received a framed proclamation and coin signed by VA Secretary Doug Collins to celebrate their life achievements.

Robertson, a Navy Veteran, spent time as an engineer aboard the vessel “Landing Ship Medium 310” in the Pacific during his service.

“If the war hadn’t ended when it did, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here, had they not dropped the bomb on Japan,” Robertson said.

He credits his longevity to never drinking or smoking and some fortunate genetics.

“My dad lived to 103,” Robertson added.

Robertson, Smith and Procell each served in the Navy, while Taylor had a career in the Air Force.

“We’re grateful for the time they have spent with us here at the Veterans Home,” said Wesley Pepitone, administrator of the state-run Veterans home.