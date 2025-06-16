Mahmood Alam Launches Mission Mandu 2025, Focused on Education and Migration

Mahmood Alam addressing supporters or with community membersratic empowerment.

Veteran Jharkhand agitator Mahmood Alam announces campaign agenda to address healthcare, education, industry, and worker migration in Mandu constituency.

We must shift from slogans to solutions. Mandu’s future cannot wait.” — Mahmood Alam

HAZARIBAGH, JHARKHAND, INDIA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political and social activist Mahmood Alam has officially launched his campaign under Mission Mandu 2025, unveiling a focused agenda to tackle core issues including education, public health, local employment, and worker migration in Jharkhand's Mandu constituency.

A consistent voice for the people of Jharkhand, Mahmood Alam’s campaign initiative highlights a strategic commitment to long-standing developmental needs in the region. In the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, Alam emphasized key pillars of his vision: improving rural education infrastructure, boosting health services, fostering local industry to reduce migration, and supporting the rights of Jharkhand Andolankaris.

“This is not just an election campaign—it’s a collective mission to uplift Mandu,” said Mahmood Alam. “Every youth forced to migrate, every child without a school, and every patient lacking healthcare is a call to action.”

The campaign also draws attention to the delayed recognition and welfare policies for Jharkhand Movement contributors (Andolankaris)—a demand Alam continues to raise at the state level. As National General Secretary of Rashtriya Jankranti Morcha (RJM) and Jharkhand Andolankari Sangharsh Morcha, he has called on the state government to take concrete steps toward fulfilling promises made since Jharkhand’s statehood in 2000.

With over 40 years of grassroots political and social experience, Alam has been contesting the Mandu assembly seat since 2009. His 2025 campaign reflects deep engagement with local challenges and a call for inclusive, action-based governance.

About RJM:

Rashtriya Jankranti Morcha is a political movement focused on the rights and development of Jharkhand. The party advocates for social justice, regional industry, and democratic empowerment.

