TBI Agents Investigating Maury County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning involving the Maury County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 3:00 Sunday morning at a gas station in the 2400 block of New Lewisburg Highway in Columbia, where deputies were dispatched to a report of possible drug activity and a couple fighting. When they arrived to investigate, deputies found a man and woman in a car on the side of the building. After a brief time, the man, identified as 25-year-old Clayton Tyler Dodson, produced a firearm, and shot at the deputy striking him in his vest. Both deputies returned fire, striking Dodson, who was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital. The deputy sustained minor injuries in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###