CHERYL HINES’ TRAILER PROWLING TO SARDINIA

PROWL still featuring actresses Cheryl Hines and Catherine-Rose Young

Trailer Release

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Still and trailer to download at: https://we.tl/t-wMb8Rvcgkt Credit: courtesy of JAZO PRPsychological thriller short film PROWL will be having its world premiere at the Filming Italy Sardinia Film Festival (June 19-22, 2025), part of the festival official line up selected by their artistic director and marketing guru Tiziana Rocca and is releasing its trailer and first look photo.PROWL cast includes newcomer Catherine-Rose Young, Emmy nominated actress Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm, RV) and Igor Grbesic, written and directed by Isaiah Quiñones, produced by Livi Nichols and Quiñones, executive produced by Hines.PROWL embarks the viewer on a chilling journey into the darkest corners of fame as rising pop sensation Claudia Mitchell finds herself at the center of a haunting more sinister than mere obsession after the shocking suicide of a stalker in her extravagant home. When Claudia returns to her mansion, she is confronted with unsettling events that blur the lines between reality and the supernatural.Filming Italy Sardegna Film Festival previously announced that they will be honoring Gia Coppola and that Alec Baldwin, Heather Graham and Simon Baker will be attending the cultural event.Media contacts:Laurent Boye – JAZO PR laurent@jazopr.com +1-310-220-7239

Prowl trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.